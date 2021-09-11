Of course there were nay-sayers. Voices were raised in opposition. “We can’t do it.” “It’s too expensive.” “Where would the money come from?” Isn’t that always the case when someone proposes a new idea?
It was true in Frederick County back in 1956 when Dr. James Sensenbaugh, our then Superintendent of Schools, asked Duval Sweadner, Supervisor of High Schools, to start a new junior college. Dr. Sensenbaugh saw a great need to provide accessible and affordable higher education to the graduates of Frederick high schools. Many of these graduates wanted to further their education but Mount St. Mary’s, Hood College, or the University of Maryland were simply out of their financial reach. Dr. Sensenbaugh wanted to fix that.
The nay-sayers came, but he was persistent. He worked to make others, including the military and civilian professionals at Fort Detrick, understand the need for a college that was accessible to all students, regardless of their financial situation. Persistence (some call it grit) is perhaps the best attribute for any transformational leader. Dr. Sensenbaugh had plenty of it and his determination paid off: his dream was realized in October 1956, when our Board of Education allocated the first funds to start what would become Frederick Community College. Soon after, the Maryland Legislature approved its creation, officially making Frederick home to the state’s fourth community college. FCC began operations in September 1957 and adopted the motto, Avec Progres Marchons en Avant — Let’s move forward with progress. And so we have.
Without a formal campus, FCC first offered evening classes at Frederick High School with an initial enrollment of 77 students. Almost a decade later, FCC moved to a campus on North Market Street. In 1970, the campus was moved again to support its growth, this time to Opossumtown Pike, where it continues to flourish on 94 acres of land.
When FCC opened, its initial priority was to provide courses that allowed students to easily transfer to four-year colleges. Students could earn college credits at a much lower cost at FCC compared to a four-year college, while still making progress toward their ultimate goal of a bachelor’s degree. Many students still come to FCC for this very reason. Many others come for one of our career programs that allow them to graduate and transition into the workforce in just two years.
One of those critical programs is nursing, which began in 1965. Last year, FCC graduated 70 students with nursing degrees, with an additional 186 nursing students currently enrolled. It’s not just our nursing programs that supply health care professionals so desperately needed in our community. Today, we have programs in surgical technology, respiratory care, health and exercise science, medical assisting, and, coming in the fall of 2022, a physical therapist assistant program.
Responding to community needs is at the forefront of what FCC does and how it centers its teaching and learning.
In 2009, FCC took another big step in that commitment by opening its Monroe Center, a separate College building located by the Frederick Fairgrounds. It started with programs in building trades, and quickly grew to add workforce programs in everything from IT and automotive training to dental assisting and medical coding and billing. It also houses the well-known Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute. New offerings this fall include baking and pastry arts, as well as a logistics and production program. Last year alone, 720 students enrolled in courses at the Monroe Center.
Another priority for FCC is offering classes that serve the varying needs of all our community members. We have dedicated programs for retirees, parents of young children, adults with intellectual disabilities, and more. Recognizing the changing demographics in our community, we have also grown our English as a Second Language course offerings.
FCC has come a long way since Dr. Sensenbaugh first fought for its creation. All told, FCC serves 15,000 students each year and offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs. In addition to being the only public institution of higher education in Frederick County, we are also one of its top employers, with 1,200 employees. A conservative estimate is that FCC has a yearly economic impact of $180 million to Frederick County.
A huge success by any measure, and one that Dr. Sensenbaugh himself may have been surprised to see.
Few of us who start new programs or build new schools ever see the lasting outcomes of our work. Dr. Sensenbaugh never did, but we do. Now it is our responsibility to pay respect for the pathfinders who built a more livable Frederick County and give thanks that they were persistent in their commitment to us.
We’re forever grateful to Dr. Sensenbaugh for his grit and commitment to starting a community college in Frederick. Thanks to his vision, many of our county’s students have access to higher education that they could otherwise not obtain. Because of his dream, they are able to live out theirs.
Dr. Thomas H. Powell is interim president of Frederick Community College. He is also president emeritus of Mount St. Mary’s University and St. John’s Catholic Prep. Dr. Powell plans to write a series of columns about FCC during his one-year interim role.
