“The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.”
That’s what Hal Holbrook, who portrays the shadowy informant Deep Throat in “All The President’s Men,” says about the botched burglary and subsequent coverup that culminated in Richard Nixon’s resignation.
Fast-forward 50 years, and the same could be said of the hide-and-seek hijinks of former President Donald Trump and his “body man” Walt Natua as they scrambled, Benny Hill style, to stay one step ahead of the federal agents searching for the alleged national security secrets stashed willy-nilly around Mar-a-Lago. (“The only thing missing here is ‘Yakety Sax’ as a soundtrack,” cracked The Atlantic Monthly’s Tom Nichols, a retired Navy War College professor.)
However, the same quote seems applicable to another indictment drama: the federal charges faced by Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and his alleged co-conspirator Robert Krop, owner of The Machine Gun Nest.
Whether the sheriff and the gun dealer are guilty of the charges against them is, of course, up to the courts to decide, but the case does have its screwball comedy moments.
There’s Krop violating the “Stringer Bell rule” in 2020 by posting a Fourth of July picture of himself on social media wearing an American flag blazer and brandishing the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon that’s specifically mentioned in the indictment.
There’s also the defense motion his attorney — failed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox — filed contesting the charges. Reading like a sequel to Cox’s COVID-era lawsuit on behalf of “Reopen Maryland” that got tossed out of court, the motion’s 107 pages are a fervent and fevered mishmash of conspiracies (the Bidens, ACLU and “socialist far Left,” oh my!) and casual xenophobia (Cox makes a big deal of the fact that the ATF special agent in charge of the investigation was born in Ukraine, but a few seconds of casual Googling reveals that ATF special agents must be American citizens).
Rather than a defense motion, Cox’s screed “appeared to be written with some audience in mind other than federal judges,” as the Cato Institute’s Walter Olson wrote about the Reopen suit.
The audience in this case may be Krop’s alleged co-conspirator and his supporters.
While supposedly arguing on his client’s behalf, Cox never misses an opportunity to flatter Jenkins, referring to him as “America’s and Maryland’s most popular Sheriff.”
Jenkins is, if Cox’s fan-fiction is to be believed, the only thing standing between us and an army of “deadly foreign cartel snipers, commandos, hit squads, murderers, rapists and guerrillas trained in special forces combat and explosives” in a Frederick “where some of the worst trafficking of humans, drugs, cartel activity and international violent gang members traverse our streets.”
Forget machine guns. Maybe the sheriff needs F-16s?
But, despite buttering up Jenkins in terms obsequious enough to make Kim Jong Un blush, Cox and his client get no such love from the sheriff.
Rather than stand up and defend the supposedly sacred Second Amendment right of any red-blooded American patriot to own a belt-fed machine gun with a cyclic fire rate of 700 to 850 rounds a minute, the sheriff — according to the government’s response to the defense motions — said that such a weapon “would not be suitable for use in law enforcement,” “that he regretted signing the law letter that requested a demonstration of it,” and that he was merely trying “to help Krop and his small business.”
Then, despite Cox’s fawning deference, the brief five-page motion that Jenkins’ Baltimore-based attorneys filed throws the sheriff’s codefendant under the bus, arguing that “at worst, Sheriff Jenkins was duped by Krop.”
Or, as Deep Throat might put it: “These are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.”
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.