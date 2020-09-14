When will we, as Americans, wise up? We have become so naive in so many ways. We’ve been conned by so many of the world’s countries that it’s shameful.
We send money to countries that have no respect for us. We have covered the legitimate bills of other countries that they owe to international organizations. We sold/gave technologies to countries who oppose us – pick any Communist country. We establish favorable trade policies with China to the extent that we’ve become far too dependent upon one Communist country for goods and services. Whoever thought that was a good idea? Nixon? Clinton? There’s blame for all sides. It’s apparently become politically incorrect to use China’s name in a negative manner.
If a publication puts something in print, too many consider it to be gospel. The Washington Post, New York Times, Huffington Post and Mother Jones (aka MoJo), among others can print no wrong, according to many leftists. Even if they print stuff from anonymous sources without sufficient verification techniques, too many believe it because they read it — even after the report is proven false.
In one of the more recent displays of anti-Trumpism, The Atlantic has chimed in. In a published article, this magazine has claimed that Donald Trump (You know him. He’s the one who legally won the last presidential election by defeating the one formerly known as “The Smartest Woman in the World.”) made disparaging remarks about American war dead — fallen warriors. Each of the following quotes was taken from The Atlantic (9/3/20) article about Trump’s alleged verbal transgressions: “But according to sources…” “According to sources with knowledge…” “…according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event…” “…according to four people with firsthand knowledge…” Not one source was identified who could or would verify the alleged information allegedly supplied to this allegedly reliable publication.
It is noted that John Bolton (no friend of Trump’s said of The Atlantic report, “That’s simply not true.” He was there. Military general officers have said it didn’t happen. So much for The Atlantic’s credibility and impartiality.
Such is the state of the politics of personal destruction today. Create fictitious information (lies), and then attack the lies. For the left, it’s a time-honored technique. As evidence, I submit the leftist claim that Republicans will cut/eliminate Social Security — claimed by leftists for decades but never done.
Remember former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid? He publicly lied about Mitt Romney not paying taxes. While admitting the lie (after the election) Reid laughed saying, “Romney didn’t win, did he?” (Washington Post, 9/15/16. Just saying stuff is not going to convince rational people, but too many are naive.
I don’t intend to discuss the very latest “reveal” by Bob Woodward. This ordinary reporter peaked back at Watergate and has been riding that tired horse ever since. His latest is just another case of much ado about nothing. It seems that Woodward thinks that Trump, upon learning of COVID-19, should have run through the streets shouting that the sky was falling – thus alarming the American public instead of staying calm. As stated, Woodward peaked years ago, but still needs to pay the bills. Thus, he slings trash.
Let’s check to see who’s been paying attention for the past three years. Since being elected how many “bombshells” have been dropped on Trump? Now, how many have been direct hits? How many have been duds? Have you noticed the trend? Here’s a clue. He’s still standing. The longer he stands, the more leftists seem to come down with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Chuck Schumer said of The Atlantic’s story, “This time the evidence was totally believable.” I have come to listen carefully to the words emanating from leftists because, to their credit, they’ve become experts in word manipulation. Note that Schumer didn’t say that the evidence was factual or true. He said that it’s “believable.” Think about the nuance.
Did they stop telling the children’s story “Aesop’s Fables” about the boy who cried wolf? Seems a large segment of the population hasn’t learned the childhood lesson. The left has “cried wolf” countless times since 2016. So far? “Absolutamente nada!”
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
(7) comments
Wow. How easily this author has normalized this behavior. How easy it must've been to defend and excuse the inexcusable. There really is no bottom for your or people who think like you.
Only Presidential Trump could make Democrats against peace in the Middle East, but as many Arab countries line up to normalize relations with Israel only the left and corporate media have down played its significance. This is why Rick’s LTE is spot on. The intolerant left cannot accept that Trump has succeeded where they have failed miserably, so they have to lie.
Your are really reaching there swamp dweller.
I agree 100%, pdl, especially with your last sentence. The left can't accept anything positive about Trump despite all the good he's done. Their miserable failings are more than evident, and are going to cost them the election in November.
Great LTE Rick, your shoveling of the lies, bootlicking support for the adulterer & failed man, and regurgitation of "conservative" pundits is laudable. I am sure all those "losers" who died since 9/11 applaud you. Among all those generals, what did Gen. Kelly say?
Great LTE, Rick. Your analysis of the tactics used by the left is spot on.
He should read this while looking in a mirror...it’s all projection of himself and the right into others.
