Last week the U.S. stock market suffered its largest weekly loss since 2008. A health crisis is rapidly morphing into an economic crisis.
So far, America’s response has left much to be desired.
Epidemiologists in other countries have used “surveillance testing” under World Health Organization guidelines to track the spread of the disease before large numbers of people turn up at hospitals. But according to a new report by ProPublica, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost weeks that could have been used to track its possible spread in America because it insisted upon devising its own test, which turned out to be flawed.
Donald Trump and his administration would rather blame the media and the Democrats, and even question whether the virus is real.
On Friday, Trump accused news outlets such as CNN of “doing everything they can to instill fear in people” and said that some Democrats are “trying to gain political favor by saying a lot of untruths.” At a campaign rally Friday evening in South Carolina, he claimed that concern about the virus was the Democrats’ “new hoax” after the Russia investigation and then impeachment.
Trump’s idea for how to deal with the emerging crisis? He says he’s considering another round of tax cuts. As if cutting taxes would somehow motivate people fearful of contagion to venture into shopping malls, movie theaters and airplanes. As if pumping up the stock market were the most important first step. As if Trump’s earlier round of massive tax cuts trickled down to average Americans.
Trump is also instructing all government health officials and scientists who have information about the virus to first clear their statements with the White House. Yet controlling the flow of information within an administration that’s not especially renowned for truth-telling seems unlikely to increase the public’s confidence in what they hear.
Trump has already taken several other steps, all of them backward. He has eliminated a National Security Council position that coordinates responses to pandemics. He has ignored an expert panel’s warning that the United States is badly unprepared for global health threats and needs to restore funding to address them. He is requesting that the CDC’s budget be cut by almost 16 percent, and the Department of Health and Human Services budget by almost 10 percent.
Trump is also proposing a $3 billion cut to global health programs, including a 53 percent cut to the World Health Organization and a 75 percent cut to the Pan American Health Organization.
When he’s not accusing his enemies of hyping the coronavirus or doing what he can to undermine the nation’s and the world’s ability to cope with it, Trump and his administration have been making the nation more vulnerable to all sorts of health risks.
He’s demanding that anyone receiving public assistance have a job, which presumably will make many people reluctant to stop working if they feel sick. Beginning next month, for example, nearly 700,000 Americans who aren’t working will no longer be eligible for food stamps. It doesn’t seem to have occurred to the Trumpsters that the likely result is for people with flu symptoms to ignore them in order to keep their jobs, thereby spreading disease.
Trump’s obsessive efforts to wreck “Obamacare” also make the coronavirus and other contagious diseases more dangerous, for the obvious reason that people without health insurance are less likely to see a doctor. The number of Americans without health insurance has risen steadily during Trump’s tenure. A 2018 poll found that 44 percent of Americans didn’t see a doctor because they couldn’t afford it.
Trump and Republicans have rejected all safety nets — including paid family leave and guaranteed sick leave — that people need to cope with personal health emergencies. This also makes America less prepared for contagion. A recent survey found that 90 percent of Americans still go to work while they’re sick.
What Trump and his administration fail to understand is that personal health and individual well-being are inextricably linked to public health and social well-being. This is not a socialist hoax.
A new and especially virulent contagious virus is bad enough. That it is spreading at a time when the United States government is headed by someone who denies it, blames his opponents and dismantles what’s left of the institutions that could contain it, makes the danger far worse.
Robert Reich’s new book, “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It,” will be out in March.
(66) comments
Regretfully the comments are for the most part typical. Except one:"It is God's will, Jim, don't fight it!" There are no real words to even describe how to react to a comment like this.I feel sorry for someone who would think GOD would intentionally inflict suffering on tens of thousands just to oppose the Presidency of Donald Trump. I would like to say the comment is ludicrous but that does not express my true feelings, I just simply feel a genuine sorrow for that person.
Just out of curiosity, how can you tell that your interpretation of God’s will is correct and Dick’s interpretation is wrong? You’re both Christians, after all.
I go to church every week, Gladys, does that help? I know from Jim"s writing he is not Catholic so it's not a sin for him not to go.
I don’t see how it helps, Dick. Are you suggesting that regular attendance at religious services is associated with a more accurate understanding of God’s will? If so,wouldn’t that mean that a faithful attendee at the Westboro Baptist Church is no less correct than you about God’s will?
How can you tell that your Christianity is correct and jsk’s is wrong? (Or vice versa, just in case you think jsk is correct and you are wrong.)
This isn’t a matter of belief but of knowledge.
DickD
Your posts seem to be a bit far fetched. Maybe you should take a poll when you go to church Catholics overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump Is that majority bewitched?
52% support is not overwhelming..
I think that comment was made tongue in cheek jsk, a little barb at your professed “Christianity”. I was going to say “phony” Christianity, but thought better of it. Bottom line jsk, pick one, DJ Trump OR GOD!! DJ Trump AND GOD are self-exclusive by definition. DJ Trump is the Antichrist by definition. “I am the CHOSEN ONE” describes the Antichrist does it not? “one who will oppose Christ and substitute himself in Christ’s place before the Second Coming”.
phydeux
Likewise your words are hard, and actually fruitless, to react to. But there is little doubt you, public and Dick share similar beliefs.
jsk, I’m not saying you are incorrect. I’m asking how you can tell you are correct. This isn’t a matter of beliefs.
Besides, I can tell you for a fact that I disagree with Dick that “this” is God’s will. You are entirely incorrect on that point.
On this particular subject we probably do jsk. But we also share these beliefs with the majority of Americans who believe that DJ Trump has severely damaged our Democratic Republic, in some cases irreparably in my opinion. As gab keeps reminding me, I won’t be around to suffer the consequences but my “kids” and their kids etc. will be. Four more years of DJ Trump is unthinkable.
Don't think so, Jim Gladys claims to be a atheist.
Dick, you are correct on this point. I’m as willing to believe in god(s) as I am in leprechauns. Indeed, it would be hypocrisy on my part to hold god(s) to a lesser standard than leprechauns.
It's God's will to get rid of the devil in the White House. Jim. Sorry you don't understand.
How do you know that to be true?
There is a God. He sent a pox that caused the stock market to have record losses. Losses that will doom Trump. Then he helped with Super Tuesday. The latest is Bloomburg dropped out of the Democrat primary race and endorsed Biden.
https://www.gotquestions.org/
"God-works-in-mysterious-ways.html God works in ways that are often deemed “mysterious”—that is to say, God’s methods often leave people totally bewildered. Why would God tell Joshua and the children of Israel to march around the city of Jericho for a week (Joshua 6:1–4)? What good could possibly come from Paul and Silas being arrested and beaten without cause (Acts 16:22–24)? Why would God allow Joni Eareckson, a talented, vivacious girl of seventeen, to break her neck in a diving accident and spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair?"
But what do the Pastefarians say Dick? Or is that the same god worshiped by the Westbro Baptist Church claiming "God hates f*gs"?
Do you believe there is more than one God, Gabe? I don't!
Good for you Dick! Do you believe there is one God or no God? Why?
One God Gabe. I am a Christian.
So it is faith then, and not actual knowledge that God exists? OK.
Ramen!
[beam][beam][beam][thumbup]
Dick - the stock market came right back yesterday. Tell your clients to hold, not sell.
And it is still down about 3,500 for the last two weeks. Is that going to make investors happy?
Makes me happy. I'm buying, not selling, and I prefer lower prices when I shop.
Hmmm...the Dow is up another 840 points (or 2.5%) so far today. Makes me very happy. Apple is up $9.46 (3.28%). It will get there Dick The market was gaining confidence on Monday, but the Fed rate cut made some folks feel insecure, so they sold yesterday. Not a smart move on the part of the Fed. It may take a few weeks to recover. Like I said the other day, when this thing blew up in China, the smart money got out of transportation, energy, and hospitality sectors, which are most likely to be affected in a pandemic. They'll be back.
Gabe, Not to troll you, but Biden winning last night was the primary reason for the uptick in the market today, not the Coronavirus virus.
Let’s see what happens tomorrow.
no problem aw. The markets fell due to coronavirus fears, including loss of supply chain for many, many raw materials and goods sold in the US, as well as hits (real and imagined) to the transportation, energy, and hospitality sectors. Agreed about today's rise being due in part to Biden's multiple victories, and the lead in the Democrat nomination race. Bernie scares the crap out of business and investors. According to Bloomberg news, part of today's surge was due to the Federal governments emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus. Managed care health groups also surged, with UHC and Anthem each gaining more than 10%.
When Trump closed the border to people traveling from China and back in late January, wasn't it the Dems who cried xenophobia? Then, always the party of identity politics they complained about the lack of diversity in his task force. Then when Trump asks for 2.5 billion, Schiff lambasts him on the floor of the Senate for not asking for more. Isn't it the Dems politicizing and weaponizing the virus, hoping for a pandemic and a stock market meltdown when they call it the Trump virus?
What has been the impact in the US thus far, when compared to China, Italy, and South Korea - all countries with less than perfect personal and community hygiene practices? Ever eat at a food cart in an open air market in one of those countries?
[thumbup]
Bosco, we don’t know how bad it is or how bad it will get because we’re dragging our feet in testing. So it could be spreading across the country by people not showing any symptoms affecting others more vulnerable.
The nine deaths so far are believed to have been infected by community spread contact. They were people infected with the virus in their community without any none direct overseas contact, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. We got to do mass testing.
The CDC says the virus is spread through person-to-person contact and from contact with infected surfaces or objects. There is no evidence of it being past through food and that’s very unlikely. Experience with SARS and MERS suggest that people are not infected with the virus through food.
I wish this administration would do a better job communicating with the public. Rather then all the juvenile tweets.
I wish the anti-Trump clan would do a better job of pulling their big-boy pants on and accepting that they lost and it is never going to be her turn.
President Biden will be the bane of your existence rikki. I can't imagine the self flagellation you inflict on yourself when trump is evicted from the White House.
You are the one fixated on Hillary. Is this a crush on women in pants suits?
Excluding this post 2:1 ratio. Come on guys, you can do better.
I read that this coronavirus is so infectious you need a 20' unpopulated zone around you to be sure to avoid it. I don't see Hillary anywhere. Whew.
We don't know if people with subclinical infections spread the virus or whether you can get infected more than once.
Who do you test aw, and when? If folks are contagious before showing symptoms, you would have to test everyone...multiple times.
Look on the CDC Website. I’m sure there are protocols for infectious disease isolation. They may not share that with the public but I’m sure I am not the only one that could come up with a containment method.
Well, what's your plan then? It looks like the virus may have an extended incubation and contagious period, beyond the 14 days originally thought. So, anyone traveling in China in December may have brought it into the US, if it was a single point source. It could also be Italy, or Iran (although we can't travel there), or Japan. or Singapore, or S. Korea. Anyone contacting anyone from those countries either directly, or by contacting an environmental surface (airplane seats, tables or chairs, taxi seats, door handles, etc.) could then become an asymptomatic carrier, and bring it here. So since they were coming into any number of airports in the US, do we take a sample, then perform a RT-PCR analysis on them all before allowing any of them on a plane? Do we test anyone upon landing, and keep them at the airport until their PCR test clears them (provided their viral load was high enough to be detected). What if their viral load is insufficient, and below the LOD of the assay? They still get in and spread the disease once the virus replicates. As I said, it is naive to think that spread in the US would not happen once COVID-19 blew up so fast in China. There was (is) just too much international travel, and the disease seems to be too contagious, to prevent it.
Here is an article from The Lancet that may explain it for you. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(20)30074-7/fulltext
Gabe, December was when it was first recognized as an infectious decease. The US didn’t recognize it as a threat until mid January. We don’t know how early it started or how many people entered the country, where it spread to, who died from it before it was known, or who are carriers. It could be a epidemic of “Typhoid Mary’s” walking around. We don’t know.
My response as a layperson is first, public awareness, direction, testing, insulation from potential infected areas and setting up travel zones. I would establish a process to review geographic areas, time and contacts of the potential infected that came in contact with any fatal or tested positive for the infected.
Identify where they were in the potential Incubation period, contacts ( family, friends, associates and others.). Using that criteria as a priority for testing. Then go from that data to next steps to focused quarantine. Testing anyone who may have come into contact with a fatality. There are 11 now. Mostly in a suburban in the Seattle proximity. This may or may or not be the point of origin but could reduce the further spread of the disease. Their is now a fatal victim in California.
Putting your eggs in all one basket expecting some scientist to come up with a vaccination in the short term for a disease that you don’t understand is rather foolish. But there are steps we should prevent others from spreading the disease.
"There is no evidence of it being past through food and that’s very unlikely. Experience with SARS and MERS suggest that people are not infected with the virus through food." very true, but the state of those food carts and the overall sanitation should give one pause. Where do the vendors wash their hands? Sanitation practices are not ideal at all.
I wrote a fantasy letter that was printed today hoping our country could leave politics out of a major threat to our country: the coronavirus, It seems the FNP does not share my sentiments.
This column is a political hit piece of the most base sort. It proves what President Trump said:" he claimed that concern about the virus was the Democrats’ “new hoax” after the Russia investigation and then impeachment" News organizations immediately proved his point and created the hoax (deception) by taking the remark out of context and saying the President called the virus a hoax. Most know that was false but to the ill informed, a significant % of Democrat voters, it was big time, fake news presented as truth.
With Sanders falling prey to the back room Democrat machine Biden is emerging a new champion. A stunning example of the morality of the Democrat Party.
[thumbup]
You are correct jsk. Snopes.com confirmed that he never claimed the coronavirus was a hoax.
"What's False
Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-coronavirus-rally-remark/
Seems like all of the Democratic hopefuls as well as CNN and MSNBC missed that one. At least Scott Pellie called out Bloomberg on 60 Minutes when he misquoted Trump.
gabe - I would include all of Snopes findings. Including the portion before what you posted.
What's True
During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying "this is their new hoax." During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu.
What's False
Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax. They rated this claim as a mixture of true and false .
That's why I provided the link hay, so you would read it. He never claimed that coronavirus was a hoax. His claim was that democrats are claiming that he is mishandling the issue, and would pursue it as if that were the truth. That is the "hoax". That is far from claiming the viral transmission is a hoax. I understand that no matter what anyone says, or gives evidence to, it will ever change your mind. That's why I looked it up for myself, get the facts, and make up my own mind. Face it, this guy says a lot of, ahem, "stuff" on an hourly basis. His detractors shouldn't have to lie or make stuff up to make him look bad.
Not my point Gabe. When you only post part of the Snopes reply, you give a misleading post regarding the issue and seem to slant the issue in one direction. Do you really think that most wouldn’t jump on that and quote it without mentioning Trump’s own confusing statements?
Irrelevant hay. There is not enough room to post an entire snopes story, and you know that. That is exactly why I provided the link to the entire snopes article . There was a claim that he said the COVID-19 outbreak was a hoax. Snopes clearly labeled that claim as false, and gave the exact quotes. Is that not a true statement? Yes, it is. Did the story then go on to say he muddied the waters? Yes, it did, but that was not the claim I refuted. His muddying the waters is a different issue, and it still does not affirm any claim that he said the outbreak was a hoax. That IS my point. You're moving the goalposts...again. Do you write journal articles? If so, and you quote something, do you copy and paste an entire article into your article, or do you provide the salient information, and then a citation where the entire article may be found? That's what I do.
Seems hard for you to admit that you may just be posting things that aren’t quite as clear as you think. It’s okay to not be perfect.
Gabe, Maybe it would be a good idea not to say “Coronavirus“ and “hoax” in the say comment?
Trump’s rally comment;
“The Democrats are politicising the coronavirus,” Trump said. “They’re politicising it. One of my people came up to me and said: ‘Mr President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax.
“This is their new hoax.”
Nine Americans have died since the “confusion with his remarks“.
Yes, and how did his remarks affect the deaths of nine Americans? Most were old and sick people in a nursing home. There was no way this disease was not going to spread in the US, and to claim that it was preventable is both naive and foolish. Spread was quite predictable after the explosion in China, and the current level of international travel. It could have come into the country from any direction;Europe or Asia. This disease is infectious long before the patient is symptomatic, and there is now a case in NC in a person that visited an asymptomatic patient in the CA nursing home before any cases were detected in that facility. Therefore, anyone could be an asymptomatic carrier and transmit it to others. Screening travelers for a fever did not stop transmission at the Chinese border because of this. This is a fact. The only way to slow the transmission is to use the same precautions that we use for influenza; hand washing after touching any environmental surface or another person, catching a cough in your sleeve, and avoiding crowds whenever possible. If you know anything about vaccine development, you know that the fastest timeline to develop something that could even remotely be considered safe and effective would be at least a year.
Gabe look up cal·lous·ness
/ˈkaləsnəs/ insensitive and cruel disregard for others.
[thumbup]AW, exactly. The freaking president has to be very careful about what he says, and I think Trump knows what he is doing, and he says things like that by design.
Unlike the republican primary where the winner takes all, delegates in the democrat primary are distributed proportionally. That’s more representative the voters feelings.
The biggest factor in Biden’s success is Trump himself. Record turned in Virginia, Texas, N. Carolina with the main goal - “beat Trump”.
aw, you do realize that the current goings on is called the "Democrat" primary right? You haven't seen anything till you see what happens in the November General. Prepare your padded safe space.
It'll be a day of wonders, for sure. Trump, with the support of 95% of his republican base voters, the whole enchilada being just 25 to 30 percent of the whole electorate, loses the election to Biden in a landslide ...
I like it when you people get your HOPE(s) up for some real CHANGE and then at the sound of the buzzer... well, I don't need to tell you guys and gals what happens. You've experienced it before. The Thrill of Victory! Or was that the origin of victimhood? The Agony of DeFeet! MAGA2020!
True aw, but only for candidates that exceed the 15% threshold. Anyone with less gets none in any given state.
Verses a plurality vote winning all the delegates as the Republican Party primary works.
So what? Why do you care? Are you a closeted Republican?
Not by the least... But have voted for republicans in the past. I was just responding to jsk’s comment when you decided to interject. The Republican Party is now the “trump party” rather he (Trump) being a member of the Republican party. The Republican primary process allowed the extreme, an Authoritarian figure to be nominated as head of the party . Exclusively “trumpsters”, no room for dissent. - “March in step to Trump or get out”. We’re as the democrat primary process is open to differing, if not conflicting views. The challenge for democrats is to unite once a candidate is chosen. Disdain for Trump is a great help.
It is God's will, Jim, don't fight it!
