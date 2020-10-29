A few weeks ago, a letter writer inquired about why people voted or will vote for Donald John Trump, the legitimate president of the United States. This response is likely to be representative, so here goes.
Donald Trump, the enigma that some love to hate, was never among my first three choices for the office. In 2016, as a true and serious American, I accepted the man as the duly elected president — unlike so many. He was different; not a professional politician. We knew that one man couldn’t achieve such a grandiose goal (draining the swamp) by himself, but he was a step in the right direction. We knew that he would be battling his own party, as well as leftists, in his efforts; but his election was hoped to be a message to Washington. Business as usual was passé.
We hate that he tweets so much, but he informs us about where he’s coming from. It’s a form of transparency. Sadly, he must cover these bases by himself as no one in the media is giving him credit or cutting him slack. Americans love an underdog, and Trump is an underdog. He wasn’t supposed to win, and leftists and media (but I repeat myself) haven’t let up on him since day one.
Trump is pro-America and pro-American. His actions have given Americans more disposable income. Under his administration, unemployment for virtually every demographic reached new lows — again giving Americans across the board more disposable income. His attitudes have brought the stock market to new highs, which I’m certain will be reversed quickly if he is not re-elected. Many discount those gains by citing reversals created by the pandemic. They should be reminded that the pandemic came from China and not from Trump, and the numbers are once again on the rise.
There are many more reasons to support Donald Trump — too many to be cited here, but perhaps the questioning letter writer will get a peek at the truths others can see.
More recently, another letter writer sought to enlighten readers regarding the “accomplishments” of Joe Biden as he makes his third try for the presidency in 32 years — his first failure was in 1988. The writer cited Biden’s 1969 law degree. She didn’t mention poor performance in law school. She ignored his class rank. Biden was No. 76 in a class of 85. Come on, man. Even Bill Clinton was a Rhodes scholar with a scholarship to Oxford. Worse? Biden has a recorded history of lying repeatedly about alleged but proven to be nonexistent academic achievements.
The third, and largest, paragraph cited more “accomplishments.” The paragraph was filled with various positions and titles Biden has held and stands he took on various issues. I found no “accomplishments” in the entire listing. She ended that paragraph citing three pieces of legislation “the Obama administration passed” but makes no mention of any Biden contribution.
More significant is Biden’s general record on legislation.
“Of the 42 bills [Biden] sponsored that were enacted, none had had an obvious connection to small businesses. And of the 491 bills he sponsored but did not receive approval, just a few have a pro-entrepreneur, pro-small business bent.” INC. Magazine (8/21/20).
The point to take from that statement is that in Biden’s 36 years in Congress, he sponsored 533 bills. Of those, only 42 were passed. That’s less than an 8 percent rate.
Actually, there is a kind of consistency there. Going back to his law school ranking, he graduated in the bottom 10 percent of his class. Folks, it’s hard to ignore facts that reveal low achievers — in college or in Congress.
In closing, I’d like to call attention to those who have nagged President Trump concerning a peaceful transition of power — should he lose. This is demanded by the same people who have made the 2016 transfer of power the least peaceful in modern history. The haranguing hyenas who’ve hounded Trump for four long years want peace (should they win). It seems that they don’t want to be treated in the manner that they’ve dished out for years. Come on, man!
Donald Trump has made one attempt to be president of the United States. The year 2020 will mark Joe Biden’s third attempt to convince the voters. Trump is 1-for-1. Biden is 0-for-2 — two strikeouts (voter rejection), and he has his last time at bat.
A vote influenced by hate is an emotional decision.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
