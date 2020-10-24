Donald Trump considers himself brilliant, an intellectual giant. He says he’s unequalled in the art of the deal. He claims he’s the savior of the America way of life, the only person standing between us and anarchy.
He’s none of the above.
In fact, he’s proven he’s the opposite.
People who fear that Donald Trump is a fascist, who fear that he’s destroying American democratic institutions and traditions, are right to worry that he’s never paid much attention to the Constitution. He’s autocratic; he admires and envies dictatorial leaders around the world. He won’t say he’ll leave quietly if he loses the election.
Some critics ask: Could he be a budding dictator himself?
Hardly. The simple reason is that he isn’t smart enough to be a dictator. He doesn’t have the savvy. At most he’s a malicious Wizard of Oz, or a Freudian Wizard of Id, gone wild.
COVID-19 was Trump’s singular opportunity to become an American strongman, his chance to consolidate unprecedented power in his presidency. He blew it. The pandemic was his chance to claim that his White House needed to extend its reach into every corner of American life to stop the virus. He didn’t see it.
Trump could have dressed himself in a white lab coat and declared himself Doctor-in-Chief. He could have declared a national emergency and amassed extraordinary authority. He could have convinced even his most determined critics that there was at least a little goodness in his heart, and redeemed himself with a carefully crafted mask of humanity.
He could have reached a 75 percent approval rating and then, with the nation preoccupied by a pandemic panic, continued his dismantling of good government uninterrupted.
Instead, he fussed and fumed, whined and whimpered. He worried about ... the stock market, and its impact on his chances for re-election.
He thought he could turn a deadly illness into a political opportunity. He decided to groove on his once-effective anti-China song. He threw another bone to his anti-immigration fans, ordering totally ineffective travel restrictions. He created a daily TV show, an afternoon soap opera ostensibly designed to keep the public informed, and turned it into a peevish, pointless blame game where he could chastise doubters and Democrats as his tormentors.
In the meantime, he did not use his undisputed legal authority to commandeer factories and churn out urgently needed medical supplies.
He did not rally America’s secular priesthood – the doctors and hospitals from the medical establishment – as his own fighting force of partners in the battle against the disease.
He did not become the darling of Big Pharma and call an Oval Office summit to bring some of the most powerful corporations in the world together as his partners in a search for treatments and vaccines.
Instead, he pulled out his political pop gun and took cheap shots at the people who could have been his allies.
He ridiculed his own medical advisers. He blamed and belittled governors struggling to provide medical care in their states, and left them bidding against each other to buy supplies on the open market. He ignored and scoffed at the most effective and cheapest techniques to fight the disease – masks and social distancing.
When he and members of his family eventually contracted COVID-19 themselves, he made light of his own crisis. Enjoying the best medical care in the world, he quickly recovered and then, once again, announced that the pandemic would soon be vanquished, ignoring the suffering of the 220,000 Americans who didn’t get the care he received and had already died as a result.
Trump has been completely blind to his opportunity to claim the moral high ground, to become the Leader of The Nation. At every step in the way, he has fumbled. He could have been a champion of the people, approaching even Franklin D. Roosevelt as one of the most powerful presidents in American history. Instead he became a caricature of a spoiled child throwing his usual tantrums.
He is not someone to fear as a nascent Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping or Kim Jong-un. He has demonstrated that he can be a demagogue, but he doesn’t have the acumen or skills to be a dictator, or even a temporary, term-limited strongman.
Why people think he has the talent to be a president, a much more difficult occupation, is a mystery I cannot understand.
