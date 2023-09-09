Biden Army Confirmations
Buy Now

FILE — Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

A misguided stunt by a single U.S. senator with extremist views on abortion is jeopardizing our national security and putting American lives at risk.

The blockade on military promotions led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, comes straight out of a far-right playbook that has long prioritized pregnancy over the lives and well-being of those seeking abortion care.

Tags

(1) comment

writer
writer

Both the Buchanan /McManus and Eland replies to Tommy Tuberville's comments on p. D1 of today's FNP miss the most important point: Tommy Tuberville is unworthy of receiving so much space (change that to ANY space plus a photo) in a credible newspaper.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription