WTRI-AM, Brunswick is a daytime-only radio station. A small one. The station itself is about the size of a large garage at most.
Hidden from the view of most of the citizens of Brunswick, it sits on the equally modest 13th Avenue, on what could be called the very edge of residential areas in the city.
Its reach is also modest. On average days, you can hear it in most of Frederick itself, and points southwest within the county. On an exceptional day, (according to radio-locator.com), folks as far away as St. Charles, or Baltimore to the east can catch the signal.
Owned by Hasmukh Shah, the station most recently relayed a signal playing Bollywood music and other programing.
In previous decades, it has played country western music in more than one era. An odd mix of supposed “casino” music for a brief period, and programming owned and approved of by Lyndon LaRouche and his people.
It has rarely been a particularly popular or profitable radio station. These days, AM radio is drying up all over the country, outside of the talk formats. Small community radio stations, such as WTRI, which started in 1966, are even more rare, in this age of media mega-conglomerates.
The era of the purely community based commercial station may in fact be over. Unless something major were to change in laws, regulations, or cost, WTRI’s days serving the Brunswick area, specifically while making a profit, are long behind it.
Yet there’s one format, or position this obscure little transmitter has not taken on in its lifetime; that of training and education for media careers. More specifically, student-run programming and engineering.
One could literally walk to both Brunswick Middle and Brunswick High from the radio station. Why not put that convenient proximity to good use and make it a public school commodity someday. (It would, I confess, take much planning, and time.) But is it impossible? I’d like to think not. I was a radio personality myself years ago in Ohio, and though that is not my profession today, it was a rich learning experience in any number of ways.
I can hear some of the other school districts perhaps crying foul over it. But, every school has something to offer that the other county schools don’t. For year’s, other high schools had to “borrow” Walkersville’s pool for practice, after all. It wouldn’t bother me if a radio station course program existed at just one of them. But if that proves too much to bear for everyone else, have the whole county invest in the place. Let a different school run programming each week or something like that. Everyone could benefit.
I’m not interested in forcing Mr. Shah out. If he wants to hold on to that station as a relay point, I guess that’s that. But if the county, or specifically the southern part of the county wants to create an uncommon drawing point for the public school system here in the county, it could do much worse than at least considering an (eventual) fair purchase of the station.
More students would be served, and more actual local people might listen then.
I would.
Ty Unglebower is a local freelance writer, published author and tour guide.
