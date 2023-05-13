The main source for this column is The National Eye Institute (NEI). A second source is the writer, who has experienced amblyopia since childhood.
Amblyopia is an eye condition that afflicts roughly 4 percent of Americans.
Also called lazy eye syndrome, amblyopia is the result of poor vision that usually occurs in only one eye and less commonly in both eyes.
It develops when there is a breakdown in the way the brain and the eye work together, and when the brain cannot recognize the sight from one eye.
Over time, the brain relies more and more on the stronger eye while vision in the weaker eye worsens. The condition is called “lazy eye” because the stronger eye dominates.
Amblyopia is the most common cause of vision loss in children. Three out of 100 children develop it.
The good news is that early treatment usually prevents long-term vision problems.
Children with amblyopia may have poor depth perception. They have trouble telling how near or far something is.
Parents may also notice signs that their child is struggling to see clearly — squinting, closing one eye and tilting their heads.
In many cases, parents are unaware that their child has amblyopia until a doctor diagnosis it during an eye exam. The NEI recommends that all children have a vision screening test at least once between ages 3 and 5.
Some children are born with amblyopia and others develop it later in childhood. The chances of having amblyopia are higher in children who were born prematurely; were smaller than average at birth; have a family history of amblyopia, childhood cataracts, or other eye conditions; and have developmental disabilities.
Normally, the brain uses nerve signals from both eyes to see. But if an eye condition makes vision in one eye worse, the brain may try to work around it. It starts to “turn off” signals from the weaker eye and rely only on the stronger eye.
Some eye conditions that can lead to amblyopia are refractive errors. Those include common vision problems like nearsightedness (having trouble seeing far away), farsightedness (having trouble seeing things up close), and astigmatism (which can cause blurry vision). Normally, those problems are easier to fix with eyeglasses or contacts.
The next step is to retrain the brain and force it to use the weaker eye. The more the brain uses the weaker eye, the stronger the eye gets.
One treatment is wearing an eye patch over the stronger eye. By covering up this eye with an eye patch, the brain has to use the weaker eye to see.
Some children only need to wear the patch for two hours a day, while others may need to wear it whenever they are awake.
Some doctors recommend special eye drops in the stronger eye. A once-a-day drop of the drug atropine can temporarily blur near vision, which forces the brain to use the other eye.
For some children, this treatment works as well as an eye patch, and some parents find it easier to administer.
After a child starts treatment, the vision may start to get better within a few weeks, but it will probably take months to get the best results. After that, a child may still need to use these treatments from time to time to stop amblyopia from coming back.
It is important to start treating children with amblyopia early — the sooner the better.
The most serious problem this writer has dealt with has been the loss of depth perception. Someone with amblyopia must always guess the distance of an object in front, behind, or sideways.
Driving is a persistent problem. Backing up makes it impossible to see cars on both sides behind you. Tight parking spots are best avoided.
Children, when confronted with the prospect of wearing an eye patch, may resist. A child may resent his or her parent for insisting that the patch be worn.
But sometime down the road, a child will be thankful for the treatment.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
