This is the world we live in now: When you think you’re doing the right thing, when you think you’re sticking your neck out on someone else’s behalf, when you think you’re watching out for others, it blows up in your face because everything you say or do is political.
When Frederick County Councilman Kai Hagen interfered with a traffic stop involving a Black driver on June 20, everyone who has kept up on the news over the past few years understood why he did it. Unless you were living on an island in the middle of nowhere, you got it.
Even if we assume that Hagen’s intentions were well-meaning, he was wrong to interfere in a traffic stop. Nonetheless, he does deserve a defense, so examining Sheriff Jenkins’s response to the incident seems reasonable.
There were so many ways for Sheriff Jenkins to handle this. Did he respond from his position as sheriff and set up a private meeting with Councilman Hagen or reprimand him in a private phone call? Did he send him a strongly worded letter? Did he privately issue him a written warning? Did he carefully use the incident to instruct or warn the public? These are a few things that a sheriff might do. Instead, Jenkins responded from his position as a Republican and made the incident public and blatantly political.
As reported by the Frederick News-Post, Jenkins sent an email to Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council leaders, claiming he wanted the incident with Hagen brought to light publicly, and he wanted county leadership to force Hagen to write an apology to the deputy. It seems that things didn’t happen fast enough for Jenkins. He took to the air waves, stating that Hagen was unsuitable for office. Had Hagen been anyone but a local prominent Democrat, one that is running for county executive in 2022 to boot, things might have played out differently.
“Who the hell does he think he is?” Jenkins said in the first of two radio interviews.
When the desired apology from Hagen did come, it wasn’t enough for Jenkins, and we have since learned that it wasn’t enough for the Republican Club of Frederick County. They have made it clear that their objective is Hagen’s head on a platter, meaning only his resignation or removal from office will satisfy them. That’s a Trumpian objective and one with which we are familiar.
A certain new faction of the Republican Party is here, doing what it does in Washington. They don’t blink when one of their own serves up lies and misinformation, is caught up in improprieties of a financial or sexual nature, or contributes to or supports an insurrection, but they go ballistic over any real or perceived infraction done by their opponents, and they keep pounding away at it until they get the job done, the job being to “do harm”.
You might say both parties do that, at least to some extent. That may be so, but Republicans seldom talk about policies. Their focus is strictly on tearing down their opponents.
Jenkins can claim that his law enforcement bona fides are what drives him in this conflict with Hagen. Yet his second interview belies that. In it, he doubles down, a term that, in the new Republican party, is a euphonism for “rachet up the situation with unproven additional claims”.
Jenkins doubles down in this second interview by claiming, again as reported by FNP, that Hagen, driving a white Toyota Prius, interfered in another traffic stop in October and suggesting, as if he were judge and jury as well as sheriff, that he felt it was “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Hagen claims this is a false accusation and that he and his wife don’t even own a Prius, nor has he driven one. According to Hagen, he and his wife started receiving threats and ugly messages.
Interfering in a traffic stop is wrong, but in this instance, as always, two wrongs don’t make anyone right. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ response to the incident was, at the very least, a sheriff’s response weakened greatly by overt and typical political behavior.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(9) comments
Good summary, Pat. We need a new Sheriff!
I didn’t really want to read more on this but it was well-written. You didn’t mention the deputy being Jenkins’ son. Wasn’t that true? Dad went a little nutty. Keep Dad away from the radio.
He watched a cop. Not interfering. We should all watch the cops.
How many more letters do we need on this topic. Dead horse is well beaten already.
Ms. Weller,
"overt and typical political behavior." Interesting phrase. Yes it could be attributed to Mr. Hagen's actions. Even to your column. And yes, people do pay attention to the news of the past few years which is why there was such a strong response condemning Mr. Hagen's actions.
Many in this section will salivate over your political rambling. And to those that disagree, similar to your remarks., they will be called liars, insurrectionists, racists etc..
But 2022 will give a true picture of what the majority feel.
JSK: will you address your support of a racist? You tossed that out there casually a week ago and have avoided my questions about it. When you realized that the business you were in was run by a racist, why did you continue to shop there? Why support that? Were there no other shops within ten miles? Please let us know.
Jsk: What are the chances you will feel the same after Democrats take strong majority's in the House and Senate in 2022?
IMHO..they are called liars and insurrectionist and racists because that's who and what they are
I think to say a “strong response” condemned Hagen is overstating. It also ignores the middle roaders and “see both siders.” All these vote.
Jim, let me commend you on being an authority of political rambling!
