PARIS — In the latest chapter of its ongoing crusade against foreign influence, the U.S. Department of Justice has just unsealed an indictment against an Israeli-American director of a “global energy security” think-tank near Washington, leveling accusations of attempting to influence the Trump administration on behalf of Chinese, African, and Middle Eastern interests.

His big mistake? Not registering as a lobbyist acting as the agent for a foreign actor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription