Tomorrow night, the Frederick County Board of Education is set to decide on whether or not a course on African American studies will be piloted to 11th and 12th graders. The class description reads as follows: “The course takes an interdisciplinary approach rooted in historical exploration that centers on the experiences and voices of African Americans. Through a largely, but not exclusively, chronological approach, this course will emphasize how African Americans have worked to determine the trajectory of their own lives while navigating extensive challenges to freedom, advancement, and prosperity”. Sounds like a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers to broaden their knowledge of our country and learn more about a subject that historically has been swept under the rug.
According to some social media posts I’ve seen, there is fear that a group of people who believe this course falls under the umbrella of critical race theory will arrive at the meeting in an attempt to prevent the course from being piloted. Whether or not this pans out remains to be seen. It certainly isn’t a great look to be against such a class in light of what happened a few weeks ago at Middletown Middle. That incident alone proves the need for this kind of class in our county. We also need to remember that those of us on the side of giving kids the information they need to function well in society need to show up to counteract the naysayers.
If you’ve been paying attention to other states, such as Virginia and Florida, you already know how important statewide elections are when it comes to educational decisions. If some of the recent decisions regarding the removal of topics that allegedly make students feel guilty or uncomfortable worries you, then you really need to pay attention to our upcoming school board and state elections.
We have quite a few people running for our school board this year who reflect the viewpoints we’ve seen in other states and districts. For example, the slate of people running under the “Education not Indoctrination” slate state the following in their contract with parents, teachers, and students: “FIRST, to foster unity in our community, we will ban the use of all materials and resources that seek to classify and segregate people into groups. This includes but is not limited to Critical Race Theory, ‘anti-racism’ and LGBTQ+, diversity training and materials. FCPS will cease teaching students, teachers, and staff that whites are born ‘racists’ and that minorities cannot succeed because they are somehow deficient.” Not sure why anti-racism is in quotes, but this is the same language used in other states to ban topics that are essential for students to learn about in order to understand our country’s past.
Along with the members of this slate, there are a few other people running for school board who use terms such as “moms for liberty,” “back to basics” learning, “Marxist teachers” and “political indoctrination” in order to hide the fact that they are also advocating for the removal of vital information from our public school system. These people seem to ignore the possibility that perhaps the reason we are so divided is because these topics haven’t been taught. Maybe we don’t understand others because we haven’t properly explored the struggles and triumphs of people different from ourselves. Maybe many of us don’t understand the history of the United States because it has been hidden from us by previous school boards. Children need as much information as possible, and they need people on school boards and in elected positions who won’t restrict their education due to their own political agendas.
If you are interested in learning more about African American history, there are still tickets available to hear Henry Gates Jr. speak at the Weinberg this Thursday.
Shannon Green, who hopes everyone will research their local candidates before voting, writes from Frederick.
Although personally, I love history, I'd like to see more courses focus on science, technology, economics and finance. Revise current history courses to more appropriately cover this material, but overall, by high school age our education system should be focused more on needed life skills and career preparation.
Type this question into your search engine….”is Racism built into American life?” This question is not biased toward yes or no. It invites argument from both sides of the issue. We can argue the question here on the FNPOF or you can read the myriad of opinions from those that study the issue. I’ll start….yes. Your turn.
Truth is critical. I don’t understand why some folks are afraid of historical truth. Learning about harsh realities creates discussion and leads to honest revelations about our human nature and conditions. This allows development of deeper compassion for people. We are all connected at a profound level. Our kids can foster a better level of connectivity to others and help overcome our blindness to the actual circumstances that other people had to overcome just to survive in this world. What’s to be afraid of?
Exactly BlueSKy! [thumbup][thumbup]
Take this quiz to see how much you know about history:
1) In 1860 the % of Whites who owned slaves in the US was a) 75% b) 45% c) 20% d) 2%
2) The Colonists fought the Revolution to preserve slavery in the US - True or False
3) Abraham Lincoln was a racist - True or False
4) The wealth of the US today was largely created from wealth made from slavery - True or False
Well Blue, based on your first attempt at a "gotcha" statement, you might just fail your own quiz - it is an attempt to simplify a very complex period in history. Consider your first misleading statement - google it or check https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/aug/24/viral-image/viral-post-gets-it-wrong-extent-slavery-1860/ You'll see how you ( or someone ) attempts to manipulate numbers to mislead.
1. The percentage ranges from 1.5% to 50% depending on who is considered a slave owner. Ask the question in your search engine you’ll see what I mean.
2. False
3. At what point in his life? Like Virginia Governor Northam yes at the beginning and evolved to no over his lifetime.
4. True
Blueline, There were 4,000,000 enslaved people emancipated at the end of the Civil War. The total number of deaths and injured - total casualties, at the war’s end added up to over 1.3 million. Deaths and injuries were greater than 25% lost of White America’s in comparison to Black’s freed. One out of four White lives sacrificed for every freed slave. A very high cost. Don’t you think 🤔? All because of the absurd institution of slavery, owned by only 1.6% of the population but 58% of White citizenry complacent.
Take this quiz: how many Americans lives were lost to end slavery of 4 million African Americans in the civil war- 127,015, 20,657, 620,000 or 1.5 million?
Bonus question: how many lives were lost as a % of those emancipated in comparison to slave ownership?
