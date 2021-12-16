Despite countless laws and policies guiding everything we do in our profession, police officers still spend much of their time operating in what I call “the gray area.” The gray area requires cops to constantly weigh the pros and cons, the risks, and rewards, and the intended vs. the unintended consequences of every decision they make.
Do I chase this car, or does that create an unnecessary risk to the public?
Do I issue a citation or give the driver a warning?
Do I arrest this person or is there an alternative solution?
The examples are endless and there is not always a right or wrong answer. Even our courts do not judge police officers based on right or wrong, but rather if their actions are reasonable in a particular situation.
This past weekend, members of a local protest group took to the streets of downtown Frederick, loudly proclaiming “all cops are bastards.” Many who witnessed this spectacle found the group’s behavior offensive. I was working Saturday night and heard the complaints of several people who were just trying to enjoy an evening downtown.
As police chief, it was upsetting to listen to these protesters proclaim their hatred for those who wear the same uniform I do. I know how much our police officers care about this community. They go above and beyond on a daily basis. They are consummate professionals. They protect and serve everybody equally, even people who refer to them as “bastards” and call for their jobs to be eliminated.
Putting on that badge means setting aside personal feelings and always taking the high road in the face of adversity. To help guide our officers, FPD has a policy in place for handling all demonstrations, regardless of the message. We published those guidelines in the spring and re-publish them via social media ahead of all planned events. Our policy provides a decision-making framework for supervisors based upon several factors, such as location, number of participants, and level of criminal activity. Our policy is not unique to Frederick. This is not something we created on a whim nor is it something we apply differently to different groups. Our policy is in line with national best practices in crowd management. Part of this crowd management philosophy requires supervisors to carefully weigh the consequences of tying-up resources to address non-violent acts. For example, if we arrest a protester for using a bullhorn in the middle of Market Street, this leaves us with fewer officers and vehicles to help manage the remainder of the event.
On Saturday night, I was asked by one frustrated pedestrian why we can’t “just arrest all of them?” The law does not support making mass arrests based on the actions of a few. Further, Maryland criminal procedures mandate that offenders be issued criminal citations for most low-level offenses, such as Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Traffic. If we arrest someone for a petty offense, we typically release them once they have been identified and cited. Once a protester is released, they are likely to re-join the group, emboldened, which may serve to prolong the demonstration.
The safety of the public is our primary concern when handling these events. It is a well-known tactic for protest organizers to designate a few individuals to commit minor criminal acts in the hopes of coaxing the police into reacting. When officers focus their attention on those individuals, it enables other protesters to commit more serious crimes without consequence.
Over the course of my career, I have witnessed this tactic in action. Significant property damage can occur. People can get hurt. I do not want to see that happen here in Frederick. We are not going to let that happen here in Frederick. But this requires us to police smarter, which means constantly evaluating our biggest priority in the moment. Not making an immediate arrest during a demonstration does not mean the person gets a free pass. It is a tactical decision made in the moment, based on several factors, to include available resources, crowd size, and safety considerations.
To use an analogy, consider a hospital emergency room. If you go to the ER with a broken hand on a quiet night, you will probably be seen immediately. On a busy night when the ER is at capacity and the staff is inundated, you will be sent to triage. The situation has changed, therefore that same broken hand is no longer the highest priority. For law enforcement, we go into triage mode during major events like public demonstrations, marches, and mass casualty incidents. If a person is standing in front of your house using a bullhorn on an average night, we will respond. In the midst of a protest, however, we must consider the bigger picture. A reasonable action in one situation may not be prudent in another.
If a protester commits a violent crime, our officers will always take immediate action. To do that, we must ensure adequate resources are available. Sometimes this means investigating less serious crimes once an event is over.
This weekend’s protest was not Frederick’s first and will likely not be our last. Our officers stand ready to protect and serve our residents and visitors without reservation. Please join me in showing your appreciation for the outstanding work they do every day, but also by showing patience and understanding during protests and demonstrations like the one this weekend.
