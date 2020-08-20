If there were any concern among Democrats that their scaled-down national convention would fail to take full measure of Donald Trump’s unfitness for the presidency, its opening night swiftly and emphatically dispelled the notion.
The blitz of anti-Trump criticism served up by an array of speakers, headed by former first lady Michelle Obama and augmented by Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as Republican former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, erased any doubts.
In the unique virtual event aired from Milwaukee, they gave the tuned-in American public an earful of reasons to deny Trump a second term and to replace him with former vice president Joe Biden, reduced to spectator status for the night by the imperative of the pubic health peril.
Present and former first ladies customarily steer clear of political observations, but Michelle Obama let Trump have it from both barrels. Elaborating on her well-known dictum about Republican mudslinging — “When they go low, we go high” — she now said: “Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty.” She said of Trump: “Whenever we look to this White House for leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”
The matter of empathy has already emerged as a principal selling point by Biden supporters. They are quick to compare the gruff Trump with their candidate’s recognized abundance of it, as a sort of consoler-in-chief born of his own encounters with the loss of loved ones.
Sanders, who was Biden’s chief rival for the 2020 Democratic nomination, preceded Obama and argued that the stakes for Biden’s election were beyond personal choice. “The future of our democracy is at stake,” he told the convention. “The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. ... My friends, the price is just too great to imagine.”
Even more surprising was the convention speech and endorsement of former Ohio Republican governor and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich. Long a Trump critic and risking any future in his own party, he said: “We can all see what’s going on in our country and all the questions that are facing us, and no one person or party has all the answers. But what we do know is that we can do better than what we’ve been seeing today, for sure.”
After scheduled additional endorsements from former President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden is to accept the 2020 presidential nomination from his home in Wilmington, Del., from which he has been undertaking in the limited campaigning possible during the health pandemic.
His voluntary near-confinement in itself has been a statement of personal acceptance of the public responsibility to adhere to health experts’ recommendations of wearing a face mask and social distancing, generally rebuked by Trump. Beyond that, Biden is now faced with the task of publicly making his case for his own election, including his ability to confront the president directly in heated and contentious final weeks of the campaign to come.
Some Democrats have pondered whether the congenial “Uncle Joe” has the wherewithal to stand up to the bullying president, particularly in the three debates scheduled for late September and October. But he is a veteran debater, and former President Obama said when he selected Biden as his running mate that his performance against Obama in debate was a factor in that decision.
In accepting the nomination from his “bunker” at home in Wilmington, Joe Biden will have his best chance yet to ease any such doubts, before a huge audience of similarly stay-at-home voters across the country.
Trump deserves no praise for anything...period. Trump says the reason he is there is because Obama did a bad job. Nope. It’s because white crusty racist men wanted to undo Obama and anything he did in any manner possible because he id black, and they didn’t like that. Pretty much sums up the confederate and Nazi flags being waved at the most racist president dictator wannabe we have ever seen, and the most incompetent and corrupt.
