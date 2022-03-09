As the barriers placed before many of our Frederick County neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to shrink, our most vulnerable households are faced with a different story. For our neighbors in need, the barriers to financial stability have only grown.
Throughout the pandemic, many working families were forced to visit food pantries for the first time, forgo vital healthcare appointments, or find alternative child care just to keep their household afloat. We recognize the toll these barriers have taken on our ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, those who struggle to afford a basic cost of living.
More than 1 in 3 households in Frederick County cannot afford basic necessities such as housing, transportation and child care. They are one unexpected expense away from spiraling into poverty. This disparity has only grown as cost inflation sets in. The urgency to provide life-changing programs for these households has increased as they struggle to afford basic necessities that are now even more expensive.
Today, we are launching the Unity Campaign to help raise critical funds to support our most vulnerable neighbors. United Way joins 33 other local nonprofit organizations that are raising donations from March 9-20 to fund programs that directly support the health, education and financial stability of our struggling ALICE neighbors.
We ask community members to consider a contribution to support one or more organizations through the Unity Campaign. One hundred percent of your gift goes to your organization of choice. In addition, the Incentive Fund supported by Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Natelli Communities, and the Randall Family Donor-Advised Fund will provide up to a 15 percent bonus contribution to every gift made through the Unity Campaign.
The goal for the Unity Campaign is a record of 1,500 donors. A contribution of any size qualifies. The Frederick County community is known for its generosity. Thank you for your continuation of that tradition by considering a gift to a participating nonprofit organization by visiting unityfrederick.com.
Ken Oldham is CEO of the United Way of Frederick County.
