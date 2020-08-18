While reading an article detailing our failures over the last six months or so in the fight against COVID-19, a phrase jumped out at me.
Unity of purpose.
“It doesn’t seem we have had the same unity of purpose that I would have expected,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “You need everyone to come together to accomplish something big.”
I finished the article and put the newspaper down. I said the phrase several times out loud. Unity of purpose. For some reason, I felt comforted by its sound but as I digested its meaning over the next day or so, I began to feel dejected.
Didn’t COVID-19 qualify as something that called loudly and clearly for unity of purpose? Shouldn’t we all — young and old, conservative and liberal, rich and poor — all have had the same burning desire to flatten the curve, slow the spread and ultimately defeat such an indiscriminate killer?
In a speech in 1858, our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
In May of this year, President George W. Bush, appearing in one of many videos aired online as part of a project referred to as “The Call to Unite” said “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants ... We rise or fall together.”
If good things happen when we work together, shouldn’t all of us share the blame for bad things that happen? Could the truth possibly be that we are to blame for pandemic failures? Not China, not liberals or conservatives, and to some extent, not even President Donald Trump, but all of us, from Main Street USA to the halls of Congress, are we at least partly at fault?
We did not come together to accomplish the ultimate purpose, to curb the virus and save lives. We allowed ourselves to be corrupted by the division meticulously sowed by the president. That may make him uncaring and inadequate as a leader, but isn’t he just the irreverent instigator, the man behind the curtain, so to speak?
We didn’t rise up and demand that the president issue national mandates, be consistent in his messages, treat all states equally. We didn’t rise up and demand action that would unite us. We allowed him to respond unsystematically and hand off critical action to the states on something he didn’t believe in and generally thought was a hoax.
When we accepted the president’s distaste for mask wearing instead of demanding he set an example, we welcomed the ugliness and irrationality of the no-mask crowd.
A real leader doesn’t complain about things, he tries to fix things. We don’t demand that of our president. So, in theory, have we been to blame for the lack of unity of purpose all this time?
When we watched him alienate one ally after another and when we listened to him encourage wrongdoing, we didn’t rise up and demand change and accountability. So, theoretically perhaps, we were telling him, “Cool, way to go.”
When we didn’t come together and demand that our senators treat Trump’s impeachment seriously, as required, with witness testimony and evidence, weren’t we green-lighting Trump’s lawlessness?
Now, when we rail against violent protesters but accept the violence initiated by federal forces on peaceful protesters, aren’t we accepting Trump’s constant bullying and authoritarianism?
Now, when we are simply angered by Trump’s attempts to tear down the U.S. Postal Service but do not raise our collective voices about it, are we not feeding his belief that he can do anything he wants to gain an edge?
In 2015, on the 50th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, President Barack Obama said:
“America is not the project of any one person. Because the single, most powerful word in our democracy is the word We. We the People. We Shall Overcome. Yes We Can. That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone.”
In simple terms, the English-born American political activist and philosopher, Thomas Paine, said it best when he wrote in 1776, “It is not in numbers but in unity that our great strength lies.”
In the face of this pandemic and with democracy on the line, isn’t unity of purpose crucial? We can believe in different policies, but don’t some things just cry out for unity of purpose? Just food for thought.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Ms. Weller,
As your column illustrates, we are a divided country. Not even an enemy like CoVid could overcome the politics and unite us. The real enemy is our huge cultural /moral differences. This election will not bring unity and order. Just the opposite, no matter who wins. Unity is past in this country until something cataclysmic happens. Lincoln's Biblical quote is a well founded truth that we will not be able to avoid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.