Since leaving the White House in January 2021, former president Donald Trump has become public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Department of Justice and several district attorneys.

To date, Trump has been charged with 34 felonies by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records. The 45th president faces more than 40 felony counts in the investigation concerning classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Nyah. Next.

Piedmontgardener

Embarassing content, FNP. Just embarassing. This isn't a cogent argument, those with eyes saw J6 and Trump's crossed every red line in NY with his actions in the catch and kill and tax frauds that accompanied it. The readership isn't stupid, but your content surely is starting to reflect a general disregard of the education levels of this community and the critical thinking that non-brainwashed people are capable of doing.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

👍👍👍 PG

Fredginrickey

PG, exactly this is turning into a Rightwing rag.

Sad to see the decline in content.

DickD

What a bunch of garbage and the Fred News Post printed it!

threecents
threecents

Not only does Trump have the most post-presidential impeachments and felony indictments, but has the most pre-presidential lawsuits against him. In case anyone hasn't noticed, he is in a different league from any president before him, and his goal is to be king.

olefool
olefool

I've just returned home from a visit to the National Cemetery where two cousins who died in combat during the Korea war are interred. So, I don't get the gist of this letter. I've been following these situations and It appears to me that Trump deserves all these charges and many more. I mean he is a one man crime wave with an attitude of invincibility. I shudder to think what this country would be like if he, or anyone else were to be free to run all his scams without accountability. I, and most people I know don't believe there are any "political" issues with any of the charges against Trump; his own lawyer admitted on Fox News that he was guilty of some of the charges, go figure. I am sure that Lady Justice will see to it that Trump gets fair and equal treatment under the law. I wish that for my cousins Tee and Jay.....

Hayduke2

Full of innuendo and nonsense. "bombshell testimony by Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer" amounted to nothing. Whistleblowers - nada.

veritas

It ain't over till the fat lady sings and she's just warming up. Working thru the sleaze and muck that is the Biden Family Crime Syndicate takes far more effort and time than prosecuting the Trials of Trump. A strong shout-out has to go to Merrick Garland and his increasingly discredited DOJ for keeping their heavy hands on the scales of justice ever tipping in favor of "The Boss" (and we ain't talking Springsteen) and his unfortunate, misguided son. Add to this a corrupt and complicit media and an uncurious public that feeds off its mendacity and the willfully ignorant and/or monumentally stupid babble in groupthink and march in lockstep just as planned.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Gratuitous, Veritas. Disappointing.

Fredginrickey

Veritas,

Why did Comer skip the last witness’s testimony in his ridiculous investigation?

He was back in Kentucky when another of his bombshell witnesses bombed.

BTW, have they located the GOP witness who is on the run for actually being an unregistered foreign agent for China?

