For several years, I watched with interest as the storefront on the northwest corner of North Market and West Third streets was undergoing renovations. Recently, my wife suggested we try dinner at the bistro that ultimately occupied this location.
Up On Market was an excellent dining experience that did much more than pique my appetite. It was very difficult for me to fully comprehend the magnificent changes to the interior as my memory would fade to the hardware store that was the polar opposite of the exquisite dining ambiance.
As we entered the building, I flashed back to about 1960 when the structure was occupied by a business called Community Hardware. At that time, my family lived in Carrollton and a gentleman named Mr. Rockwell lived near us, who I recall owned the store. He would drive a circa 1950 dark green panel truck with the name Community Hardware painted in yellow on the side. I had no idea of the historic value of the structure until reading the building’s history on the menu of Up On Market. The narrative states the building dates back to the late 1700s and very early Fredericktonians.
According to the information, the first owner of the building was Richard Potts, a Revolutionary War hero who served as a member of the Continental Congress. The building was built as a residence before 1778. The article noted an analysis of the building construction techniques indicated that it was built by the German shipbuilders from Schifferstadt. The menu notations also noted the structure became the “Glove Inn” and the first floor converted into a dry goods store. The building has been cited as the “oldest commercial building in Frederick.”
Though I was only in Community Hardware a few times growing up, I was frequently in Scotty’s, which was located across the street on the northeast corner of 3rd and Market. This Scotty’s is not to be confused with Scotty’s Bus, a Frederick institution that we all miss. Scotty’s was a soda fountain, variety store, toy and hobby shop — all in one. The Coca-Cola sign that was out front of the store simply said “Scotty’s.” Inside the store was a long soda fountain and food counter and a variety shop where books, magazines, newspapers and sundries were sold.
There was a set of stairs beside the soda fountain. You could climb up the stairs and through a passageway to another building into a treasure trove of toys, games, models and my personal favorite, Matchbox cars. I would buy an occasional AMT model car kit, but my regular purchase was to collect Matchbox cars. You could not simply walk back to that special area, but had to ask permission. Normally you had to be personally escorted.
A Rexall drug store was located on the southwest corner of 3rd and Market and a finance company on the southeast corner. The 300 block of North Market Street has never created quite the business atmosphere as the shopping district further downtown. Even in the 1960s, some of the storefronts were vacant. I do remember a five-and-dime store located at about the middle of the block on the east side of North Market Street.
In the late 1960s, two young Frostburg graduates decided to run for alderman. In 1969, these two young Democrats launched their political careers in an empty storefront in the 300 block of North Market Street. Ron Young and Galen Clagett rented the vacant store a few doors up from Scotty’s as their campaign headquarters in their first political campaigns. This was the first-ever primary election in Frederick to select the Democratic candidates for mayor and board of aldermen. The rest is history.
I can recall some of the other businesses that were located on North Market Street between 3rd and 4th streets. The Southern Restaurant was located at 313-315 North Market Street, just a few doors north of Up On Market. Continuing north, The Hotel Frederick was owned by Mike Crogan, father of one of my high school classmates. Hotel Frederick provided meeting rooms for local civic organizations. The last meal served at the hotel was for the Toastmaster’s Club in May 1972. I also recall going to the hotel for family pictures that were taken by Olan Mills Studios. After the hotel was sold, Mr. Crogan conducted a public sale on June 20, 1972.
The Canteen was a lively local bar located near the hotel. In recent years, this location has been the Olde Towne Tavern. Carmack’s was also in the 300 block of North Market Street. Carmack’s was a main staple for downtown residents to purchase groceries. The store was sold to Jay’s Markets and traded as Carmack-Jay’s both downtown and a new store in a shopping center on the “Golden Mile.” When the North Market store closed, a void was created in downtown Frederick that has never been filled.
I am pleased to see the continued revitalization of the upper North Market Street corridor. Up On Market serves as a gateway to the art galleries, shops and other businesses located north of 3rd Street. As the name implies, there is now more Up on Market to see and do.
Have a happy, healthy and safe holiday season and be safe!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native who enjoys Frederick history. He bought Matchbox cars at Scotty’s on North Market Street and thoroughly enjoyed hot dogs and beef sandwiches covered with Scotty Sauce on Scotty’s Bus. He is the author of History of Fire Companies of Frederick County, Maryland.
(3) comments
Mr. Jewell this was equisite. I slowed down reading to savor it. Well done, Sir.
I can add my thumbs up to the review of Up on Market.
A lovely French bistro in downtown Frederick. Not only dinner, but omelets and eggs for brunch or a late lunch. And true cafe au lait and croissants.
You owe it to yourself to go have a look and a delicious meal.
Thanks for that great slice of history, Mr. Jewell. Deep dish, and a la mode. Well done.
