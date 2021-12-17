"Hero of the community: Thousands salute fallen firefighter Battalion Chief Josh Laird in celebration of life ceremony"

"Gunman shot dead at Fort Detrick: Navy lab tech had just opened fire on colleagues nearby"

"New documentary short 'Audible' is an intimate portrayal of high schoolers attending Maryland School for the Deaf"

"'The people's mayor': Patrick Rockinberg remembered for big heart, devotion to Mount Airy"

"Honoring an icon: Frederick Art Club unveils statue of fashion trailblazer Claire McCardell"

"Frederick election results certified, O'Connor re-elected mayor"

"Lando named chief of Frederick Police Department"

"Major milestone: As Maryland State Police turns 100, retired Frederick troopers tell their stories"

"'No period to breathe': Frederick County mental health workers reflect on pandemic suffering"

"Community search for missing Jefferson man ends tragically"

"Homicide victim's family calls son a 'hero' who helped prevent mass casualty event"

"Loving support: Frederick County caregivers reflect on life during pandemic"

"Family, colleagues bid farewell to Brunswick police chief"

'"Mountain of a man': Hundreds gather to mourn death of Frederick police lieutenant"

"Right on the money: Malone's goal late in overtime gives Brunswick boys 1A state title"

"3 million meals: I Believe In Me celebrates one year of food drops"

"County's Asian community calls for action after Atlanta shootings"

"'The worst I've ever seen it': County residents describe poor mail service"

"Justice Department finds FCPS violated federal law in restraining, secluding students with disabilities"

"As U.S. closes out its longest war, local veterans who served in Afghanistan find themselves considering one question: Was it worth it?"

"New-age education: FCPS teachers continue to hone virtual learning experience with new program"

"Face off: Dozens of parents protest FCPS mask mandate outside Board of Education meeting"

"Elementary school vaccine clinics underway for Frederick County children"

"Ida unleashes rain, flooding throughout Frederick County"

"Doing more with less: Frederick County's auto businesses adapt to supply disruptions"

"Frederick mayoral candidate indicted in alleged assault case"

"Legendary Mount St. Mary's coach Phelan remember for his authenticity, quick wit"

"Getting up to speed: After years of waiting, Rocky Ridge residents hopeful for broadband boost"

"City releases report on allegations against Wilson"

"A bit sheepish: Wandering dog roams onto Mount Airy farm, earns her keep"

"Alban out as Frederick County Public Schools superintendent"

"Living his dream: Tuscarora graduate Jordan Addison named the top receiver in college football"

