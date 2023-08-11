PARIS — Another group of Pentagon star trainees — this time in Niger — has taken over the shop, ousting their Western-allied president in a coup. Behold, your tax dollars at work, America.

“Niger is the largest recipient of State Department military assistance in West Africa and the second highest in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the State Department boasted of its “strategic partnership” with the country in March of this year.

Fredginrickey

Another propaganda piece from Putin’s patsy.

Not mentioned in the piece, the Wagner Group’s presence in surrounding countries and Russian forays into Africa.

It’s all the States fault…funny she doesn’t mention France and their struggles in the region, but that’s her safe bolt hole from her criminal record in North America.

