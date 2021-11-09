I give seasonal tours of downtown Frederick. Recently, as I walked from my usual parking spot at the Carroll Creek deck into the hustle and bustle, I saw neat stacks of chairs on the sidewalk in front of several establishments. It was the last full day that the extra al-fresco dining — put in place to help such businesses during the worst of the pandemic — would be allowed.
I guess managers wanted a head start in taking everything back inside. I don’t blame them.
For more than a year, in the summer heat, the winters cold, and on occasion in the falling rain, patrons would dine at tables placed on the erstwhile sidewalks of downtown. Large plastic barriers and temporary wooden planks, like miniature boardwalks extended sideways into the street, allowed for pedestrian traffic to move on by. (At the price of several on-street parking spaces.)
The city extended the deadline a few weeks ago, at the request of several local restaurant owners who feared the loss of business. But it merely put off the inevitable, and as of this writing, both the boardwalks and the sidewalk dining in Frederick are no more.
Rarely have I been equal parts sympathetic to both sides of a local issue as I have been with this one.
COVID numbers in the county may be slowly improving, but remain, shall we say, far from ideal. Those still reluctant to eat inside may now be the minority of citizens, but the number is not zero. The number in fact, is still likely to keep plenty of business away, according to the proprietors of several Frederick eateries. That is why the extension was granted in the first place.
The truth is, I am one of those still concerned. As it stands today, despite all precautions, I am still unready to eat inside a restaurant. I’ll be sticking with carry-out for the time being. I probably would have dined in one of the temporary outside tables, had my schedule permitted me during the warmer weather.
However, I did hear more than one complaint from other types of workers that loading and unloading has become a problem, the longer the designated spaces in certain areas remained unavailable. And as I mentioned, parking in general along the street suffered during this time. (Not that I have ever been lucky enough to find a parking spot on the street more than annually, but that is another column.)
Even just driving through the city, we aren’t exactly blessed with the widest of streets in normal times. Though small to look at, the temporary bypasses of sidewalk dining would, at the busiest of times, allow for even less pavement, and at times slow things up for drivers.
And about pedestrians.
As I said, I give tours sometimes, so I have been downtown just about every weekend for months. Between buskers, the dining area, the new walking area, and the general high activity of a Saturday night, more than once moving along the sidewalk to my destination felt less Frederick, and more Times Square.
Was I relieved to see the extra seating gone? I confess, I was. Did I understand why it was there, and would I, albeit grudgingly, accept it if it had to come back if the alternative were businesses closing up and down Market Street? Yeah.
All by way of saying, a city isn’t so much an economic mosaic, where each piece exists within its own sphere. It’s more like an organism, with systems and tendons that affect the whole. Hopefully, this issue presents a choice we will soon never again have to ponder.
