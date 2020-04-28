I believe that as a child, my life was defined by a constant struggle with waiting. I wasted countless hours of my early education watching the clock, waiting for the school day to end. The month of May was not a harbinger of life and beauty, for me it was the last obstacle to summer vacation. The Christmas season was torturous as I counted down the days and hours that stood between me and my presents. I can honestly say that as a child, I hated waiting!
As a young man, my feelings about waiting softened. It was still not one of my strengths, especially when I was stuck in traffic or standing in line at the MVA, but it no longer defined me. Actually, as I grew older, I found that waiting helped me develop a discipline that has become a defining element of my life that I’m actually proud of — patience. In working with teenagers and raising a child with autism, I have discovered that patience is my greatest ally in life. Whether it’s waiting for my son to recover from a meltdown or trying to get a middle school boy to pay attention, I find with patience as my companion, I can manage. Thus, the past several weeks have not been too hard on me.
Instead of yearning to go out to eat or see a movie, I have cherished the extra time with my wife and son. I have been thankful for my time to read and write. I’ve developed new skills as I’ve learned to interact with students from a distance and have realized I should have developed these skills long ago. All in all, I can say that this extended time of waiting has served me well.
But, I am lucky. I realize this is not a vacation or a sabbatical, it’s a quarantine. As I sit here contentedly writing these words, people are dying, families are facing financial ruin and many don’t know where their next meal is coming from. This has led me to the harsh realization that the ability to wait patiently is most often determined by what you are waiting for, which brings me to my point.
At this moment, we all find ourselves waiting for something. For me and my family, we’re waiting for a time when we can safely resume our normal lives. Others are watching rent, mortgage or car payments piling up wondering, “how am I going to dig myself out of this hole.” Meanwhile some of our neighbors are waiting in lines; some fearfully to be tested for a dangerous illness, others feeling shame as they wait for a bag of food. Finally there are those that are desperately waiting for their loved ones to pull through, hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes we are all waiting for something.
But waiting is getting harder and harder. Every day we see the grim numbers of people succumbing to the virus and every day we see no end to it. Out of desperation, some have taken to the streets begging for a return to normal before they lose everything. Meanwhile others watch these desperate people in horror and ask, “don’t they know they’re putting us in danger?” And then there are the essential workers who are putting their lives on the line every day and just waiting for this to be over.
Waiting is hard and it requires patience but that’s not the challenge we face. There is another kind of patience that is much more difficult and it’s needed now, that is having patience with others. I don’t care what your perspective is as long as you recognize it is not the only perspective. Take some time to think about all the different challenges people are facing right now and extend them a little patience.
Mr. Krauss,
I must admit I was getting a little impatient as you got to the point. And I thought this man never experienced military life or he would have alluded to the classic :"Hurry up and wait."
But the wait was worth the patience. One of the better columns and one of the better messages recently. I hope people take your words to heart. We need patience with others as patience is running out for many.
