“Wake up! Wake up!”
Somebody was squeezing my jaw, shoving my head back and forth on the pillow.
“We have to get going or we’re going to miss it!” I heard the familiar voice plead.
It was my wife, probably revved up for another can’t-miss sale. A couple of weeks ago it was the “Fill-a-Bag-for-a-Buck” event at the Episcopal Church thrift store. We got there 15 minutes late and found the place nearly bare, but she managed to scrape enough odds and ends together to avoid going home empty-handed.
“What’s it now?” I said, hoping to stall a little. “Another book sale? We still got books in the box from the last one.”
“No, it’s not a sale — it’s National Sleep Awareness Month, and it’s almost over!” she replied. “We need to do something to celebrate.”
“Celebrate? I’ve been sleeping,” I said. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do?”
“You’re supposed to do something to sleep better. You need to be aware of how important sleep is.”
“How am I supposed to be aware?” I said. “I’ve been asleep. Am I supposed to stay awake so I can think about sleep? Or am I supposed to be aware and asleep at the same time?”
“Don’t be a grouch, Rip Van Winkle. Sleep is serious business,” she said. “We should buy something that will help us get more sleep,” she said.
“Maybe we should just change our clocks for Daylight Savings Time,” I said. “Everybody else switched a couple weeks ago, and we didn’t, and we’re still getting up an hour early for everything.
“I’m feeling a little foolish,” I went on, “waiting in the Cracked Cup drive-thru, morning after morning, before even the lights go on. They’ve started handing a little brew out the window to tide me over.”
“Forget coffee,” she said. “It’s the last thing…”
“How about some heavy curtains,” I suggested, “to block out the sun when I go to bed? It’s hard to ride the Moon River boat when the sun’s still shining.”
“No, I’m thinking of something more basic, more, more, more…” she said.
“How about some rifle range earplugs, then,” I said to the woman who knows she doesn’t snore because she’s never, ever, not-once-in-her-life heard herself snore.
She glared. I pulled the pillow over my head.
The room went silent, and not just because I had bedding over my ears. I peeked out and tried to make amends.
“We could buy the stuff your mom used to put in that ‘Lullaby Lemonade’ she made when you were a kid and scared of the dark. You know, the melatonin, chamomile, valerian — all that hippy stuff. We could add a little taste of our own, like some good brandy, to help the medicine go down.”
“And have an ambulance standing by in the driveway?” she said.
“Well, not that much brandy,” I said.
She had me in a weak, defensive position and took the opportunity to strike. “What we need,” she said, “is new bedroom furniture.”
Somehow I knew that was coming. Somewhere in the foggy folds of my befuddled brain, I knew there was something more to her interest in National Sleep Awareness Month than simple, shut-eye sleep. Her mom came up with Lullaby Lemonade but, as they say, “my momma dint raise no fools.”
“Well,” I said, “I don’t think the van will hold…”
“Fred’s Fine Furniture at the mall has extended their Presidents Day Sale again to April 15,” she said. “And they deliver.”
My mom didn’t, in fact, raise any fools. “Well, yes, I guess that will help us sleep better,” I said in the interest of peace and tranquility. “We could go down there today and look around.”
“They’re coming tomorrow, Sweetie, with the whole suite,” she said. “I know you’ll be happy after you sleep on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.