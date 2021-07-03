For 68 years I have put black ink to white paper to create words and stories.
My writing journey formally began with a guest editorship at “Mademoiselle” in 1953 immediately following college graduation. I have since provided a cover article for “Medical Economics” in 1970, creating a protocol for selling a small-town medical practice after my husband’s death in 1968; written features for “The Baltimore Sun” and “The Washington Post”; and contributed to numerous national and local magazines and print media. Threading through my career have been features and columns for “The Frederick News-Post,” fondly referred to as the FNP.
In the early 70s, I approached Tom Mills, FNP’s managing editor, with my portfolio offering to write features on Frederick County with the purpose of determining whether to stay local with my four children or go back to Washington where I grew up, or even to Baltimore near my husband’s family. I needed a passport of sorts to discover this area.
Fifty years, dozens of articles, and roughly 450 columns later — eight years writing “A Second Look” every other Saturday from 1973 to 1980, and then beginning a column on this editorial page in 2008 — The Frederick News-Post provided a freelance career that kept me firmly enthralled with Frederick County. (I took a regular column hiatus during those 28 years in between to create and build Ann Burnside Love & Associates, now Love & Company, owned and run by son Rob.)
Come with me through the memories once again—which do you remember?
Tom Mills received White House accreditation for me to cover the color around the hard news of the Carter/Sadat/Begin summit, now called the Camp David Accords, September 1978. Based at the Thurmont American Legion, I interviewed Walter Cronkite, Sam Donaldson and Barbara Walters, among others, and wrote about them as well as our spectacular evening inside Camp David.
In the years since, I’ve written multiple pieces regarding Camp David, a tour of the West Wing of the White House when my grandson was employed there, my son Steve’s retirement at the Pentagon, and various articles of state or political human interest.
Having stayed in Thurmont until 1979, several of my favorite columns and articles include those on the millions of blackbirds and starlings in the trees and fields of Graceham—which happened to be adjacent to my back yard, which then became the gathering spot for all the national and international journalists and photographers.
There were the goings on and the people of Catoctin Mountain Park, from maple syruping to park rangers, as well as Cunningham Falls State Park, the falls and the lake, where my sons spent summers as lifeguards.
I wrote about Catoctin Colorfest as it matured into a major event. There was the creation of Route 15 through the northern county and the man who collected displaced wildflowers from the construction. Which brings me to Catoctin Furnace and Elizabeth Comer, Ernie Tressalt’s goldfish at Hunting Creek Fisheries, Hillside Turkey Farm, Catoctin Mountain Orchard, and the year (1974) I learned about running sled dogs.
I interviewed Isaac Asimov, Alexander McCall Smith, and Gary Trudeau, along with Dr. Frank Damazo, Norine Haas, Dr. Kanan Hudhud, Karlys Kline, Mary Klotz, Don Linton, Dr. Al Powell, John Slezak and so many others. I have come away better educated and more inquisitive from each and every one.
There were columns on holidays and religious events; the joys, the grief, the gratitude. How we celebrate the same or differently and how these events change over time. Graduations and reunions of every kind. Marriages, births, immigrant adoptions, celebrations of citizenship. Knee replacements, illnesses, epidemics, and the passing of those we knew and loved. And with a name like Love, there was always a Valentine column.
There were columns on Martha Church, Hood College’s first female president in 1977, and Pat Magee at FCC encouraging women to return to work in 1978—both big deals at the time. There were pieces on The Maryland School for the Deaf, principals and teachers retiring from a lifetime of service from area schools, and my tenure on the board of Western Maryland, now McDaniel College.
I wrote about the creation of The Community Foundation of Frederick County and the work of local Rotary clubs. On the history of Walkersville and the Carroll Creek Linear Park, Baker Park and The Great Frederick Fair. The opening of FSK Mall and soon after the then Sheraton Hotel in 1978 and 1979. Then the opening of Baltimore’s Harborplace in 1980.
In 2009, a column on the joys of iced tea prompted a follow up “Teatime in Afghanistan” based on correspondence with a local woman serving as staff sergeant there, after which I sent her a variety of teas.
Have I mentioned Brian Sclar at Reliable Recycle Center, known for decades as Reliable Junk? How about the Frederick Coffee Club? Tough Mudder obstacle courses? Red Horse and Cozy restaurants? Even Sylvia Plath and “The Bell Jar”? So many topics over the years….
Theater and opera, and those in them have always been of interest. There was “Les Mis” and a Broadway trip to see “Phantom of the Opera.” So pleased to have written about the successes of Richard Troxell and Susanne Mentzer. And my grandson Brady Love.
And where would we be without considering “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones,” Harry Potter? Or Disney World in 1974 when places like that were A Big Deal. Or the first year people could walk across the Bay Bridge, 1976, which took our breath away.
In the 1970s I learned and wrote about the countries of Africa and the metric system with my middle schooler while also being invited to teach about newspaper writing to the same age group. Later I wrote about needing multiple remotes, texting, blogging, Apple and Macs, 3-D printing, Alexa, and whatever happened to cursive writing?
I loved writing about personal favorites and travel including the U.S. Botanic Garden, Grand Canyon and our Colorado River rafting, climbing The Great Wall of China on my one-year anniversary following breast cancer, discovering Japanese art and “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” These days I write about long drives around the county in any weather and any season for the views and conversation.
And then for a while I wrote regularly about making the decision to move to, and then successfully living in, a retirement community. As I’ve gotten older, I prefer topics such as mind puzzles, getting through the last 10 percent of any task, free falling through the day, the value of a schedule, and having Calmations, learning to live with—and doing—less, yet feeling gratitude and abundance. Which leads me to remember a recent favorite “The Perfect Day,” picnicking at Cunningham Falls in late 2019.
And so ….
Thank you for sharing with me my final column of black ink on white paper. I am honored to have known, however long or however briefly, all the people who opened their homes and their businesses, their minds and their hearts to my inquiries. I am grateful for all these words which—and all those people who—provided abundant adventure. And I’m so very appreciative of all who took the time to let me know that you read the pieces and to share thoughts about them.
Most recently, my interests have focused on family, friends, skies, weather, flowers, all kinds of growing things, especially cherry trees, lilacs and variegated varieties. Thus I have given myself permission to transition to a new adventure full of Pantone colors swirling onto art paper and out from garden plantings, sunsets, and jigsaw puzzles.
I look forward to the conversations and companionship of those who remain in my sphere and those I continue to meet along the way.
Ann Burnside Love especially thanks Susan B. Love for her generous assistance. She wishes all a fond farewell from her FNP writings. Reach her at annblove@comcast.net.
