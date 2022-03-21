A few weeks ago, two members of the city of Frederick’s Board of Aldermen — Donna Kuzemchak and Katie Nash — reached out to me separately and spent an hour talking about walkability and pedestrian safety in the city.
I was heartened by their attention. Kelly Russell has also been responsive in the past, having gone out to investigate the pedestrian path along Shookstown Road last year when I had questions. Mayor Michael O’Connor has patiently listened to me give him an earful on more than one occasion.
But I was disheartened last week when I saw a young, red-headed boy waiting patiently to cross West Patrick Street at the pedestrian crossing near the Barbara Fritchie house around 4 p.m. on a weekday. As I approached the crossing, I watched a dozen cars whiz by him. When I raised my arms in a “what gives?” manner and pointed to the boy, three cars slowed down, and one driver even looked chagrined. Yet none of them stopped for the boy to cross.
That incident — piled on so many experiences as I walk around town — reminded me that any effective strategy to enhance walkability and pedestrian safety in Frederick is going to require an entirely new mentality that is lacking right now.
The main points I emphasized to Donna and Katie were:
1. There is not enough attention paid to pedestrian concerns.
Little things: Mid-street pedestrian crossing signs on Market Street (at Carroll Creek), West College Terrace (near Carroll Creek) and Rosemont Avenue in front of Hood College have been knocked down and never replaced. A wooden wayfaring sign for the shared-use path that had stood across from Frederick High School was guillotined by a snowplow in 2019 and is still missing.
I don’t know the maintenance schedule for crosswalks and curbs in the city of Frederick, but it doesn’t seem to involve using fresh paint.
And snow removal? Don’t get me started. Code enforcement for business owners occurs at a complaint-driven, snail’s pace. Why can’t someone just walk down the street and cite violators? Snowplows often create snow piles at intersections that block crosswalks.
Big things: Under the category of “opportunities lost,” an entire new road — Monocacy Boulevard between East Street and East South Street — was constructed without sidewalks. New fencing and sidewalks were installed along Bucheimer Road adjacent to the Frederick airport; but the project didn’t bother to extend the sidewalk another 200 yards to the airport entrance!
About 150 yards of shared-use path off North Market Street ends abruptly in the woods. One hundred yards of well-laid bike and walking pathway have been placed near the same spot on North Market itself. I’m sure there are plans (well, I’m not so sure) to extend these eventually, but tell me: Would we construct part of a road, abandon the site, and wait a few years to finish it?
2. We gotta get started.
What do we want Frederick’s sidewalks, crossings and shared-use paths to look like in five, 10, or 25 years?
I don’t know exactly, but we better get going today because — like the Carroll Creek Linear Park — it takes decades for plans to become reality.
OK, I’ll concede that a strategy — Let’s Move Frederick — is being drafted to create a much-needed project list for sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure. I’d feel better if it had been completed well before budget time.
The East Street Redesign study is also underway. But it comes five (!) years after a pedestrian death near the transit center brought public outcries to address speeding on East Street. Over 20 years after the transit center opened, there’s still no crosswalk in front of it.
So I’m heartened and disheartened. Summoning a walking cliche: It’s time for us to not just talk the talk but to walk the walk. Let’s use this year’s municipal budget to make some significant progress for walkability and pedestrian safety in our fair city.
