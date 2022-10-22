The yellow caution lights are flashing urgently as the fall arrives, with danger signs everywhere that COVID-19 and its deadly variants may be ready to return to sicken and kill thousands of Americans.
We’ve written this before, but it bears repeating: We may think we are done with COVID, but the virus is far from being done with us.
The New York Times reported last week:
“As we enter our third pandemic holiday season, some doctors are fearing a seasonal surge in COVID. In Europe — which many experts consider a bellwether for COVID cases in the U.S. — cases are starting to mount, prompting the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization to warn that a new wave of infections could be starting.”
Once again, scientists have ridden to our rescue, with a new booster shot that provides great protection from the omicron variant that has been dominant this summer. The federal government approved a booster shot in September that is overwhelmingly effective.
But only about 15 million doses of the new shots have been administered nationally, which is less than one in 10 people who are eligible, a worryingly slow start as we head into the family holiday season, when millions will gather in closed-up homes with distant relatives.
Astonishingly, many Americans say they are unaware of the existence of the new booster. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey last month reported that half of all adults said they had heard little or nothing about the shots.
Even more troubling, many of those who have heard of them seem uninterested. This is a prescription for disaster.
The Commonwealth Fund, a website that monitors public health, reported on Oct. 5: “COVID-19 vaccination has substantially mitigated the burden of COVID-19, preventing millions of deaths and hospitalizations since the first vaccines were rolled out in late 2020.”
But those shots only work if people take them, and mass immunization only helps prevent the spread if lots of people take them.
One news report from Baltimore said only about 5 percent of the city’s residents have received the latest booster. Rebecca Dineen, the city’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, told a reporter: “The fact that we’ve been getting it so often is making it uninteresting to people.”
That attitude is going to get people killed.
Anyone who doesn’t bother to get a booster shot — or worse, has gotten only one shot or none at all — is gambling that the virus will pass them by. If you are over 65 years old and making that choice, you are gambling with your life.
The U.S. has counted more than 1 million COVID deaths, and almost three-quarters of them occurred in people 65 or older, according to the statistics website Statista.
As of Oct. 6, around 26.7% of total COVID-19 deaths in the United States have been among adults 85 and older, despite this age group only accounting for 2% of the U.S. population, the website said. People 75 to 84 accounted for another 26%, even though they are just 4.9% of the population.
Are you getting the picture? The disease is deadly for older people, especially those not up to date on their booster shots.
Younger people should also be lining up for the boosters. Even if COVID is less likely to kill you, it can make you very sick, and a significant number of people who get the disease will struggle to recover for months or years. It is so much easier to bare your arm and get a shot.
The more people who take all of the shots and avoid getting sick, the fewer new variants will be able to circulate among the population and evolve into more dangerous forms. This is a long-term war we are waging against the virus. Everyone should join the fight.
If you are one of the people telling pollsters you have not heard much about the booster, consider yourself informed and warned. Protect yourself and those you love. Protect your community and your country.
As Gov. Larry Hogan has said: “Please, just get the damn vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.