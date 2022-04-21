In 1980, I got my first wristwatch. It was a plastic Star Wars LED watch. I remember going to Shakey’s on the Golden Mile for my 10th birthday and getting it as a gift. I’ve worn a watch pretty much ever since.
My grandsons have dictated my taste in watches for the past few years. I’ve had to modify a number of Casio Duro dive watches to make them toddler-proof. Switching out the mineral crystal for sapphire and the rubber strap to a solid metal bracelet with a strong milled clasp.
When my grandfather was born, the pocket watch was the cutting edge timepiece. When my father was born it was the mechanical automatic wristwatch. Four months before I was born, Seiko unveiled the very first commercial quartz wristwatch. Today, the most accurate quartz movement is made by Citizen and is +/- 1 second per year.
I feel like time is a lot like water. It has three states: it can slow down, it can stop, and it can fly by. A watch for me is essential, and I wanted something a little nicer than what I currently have, and it needed to be accurate. Rolex is nice, but +/- 2 seconds a day just isn’t going to cut it for me, and the prices are a little crazy.
Rolex did make a quartz watch at one time, but I am looking for value in a Swiss timepiece. And while the OysterQuartz from Rolex would be a dream, Tissot came out with a very affordable PRX in a 1970s-style case and bracelet. And while I can always order it online, I wanted to see if I could buy locally and maybe try it on before I lay down a couple of hundred dollars for the purchase.
I haven’t really been downtown in a while and wanted to start north on Market and make my way south. I don’t really know what I was thinking — maybe I’d find a diamond in the rough. I found a few high-end pieces but nothing that sparked interest. Every few blocks, I couldn’t help but notice all the new businesses or at least new ones to me.
It was a beautiful spring day in downtown Frederick. And I might have struck out with watches, but if I would have been looking for pocket knives, fine jewelry, clothes, crafts, sweets or food, I would have probably found what I wanted. I actually had a Reuben sandwich from a store on South Market, and it was really good.
It felt like we were back from the pandemic. Things seem to be returning to normal — or as normal as one can get. I still wear a mask, but I’m OK with people who don’t. It was nice to see people with no masks on. It felt good.
But as I was literally looking for time, I got to stop and smell the proverbial roses, and it opened my eyes to the vibrancy that is downtown. I know I should probably spend more time down there. And the other thing that I’m coming to grips with is, if you can’t have the watch you want, love the watch you got.
John Jacobs writes and lives just outside of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.