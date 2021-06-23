I was saddened to read of the passing of a truly remarkable person, Coach Al Pansa. Before his tenure as the Frederick Community College basketball coach, Coach Al coached both basketball and baseball at St. John’s High. The basketball program under Al Pansa was always a quality team, even winning games against much larger schools.
I never played basketball, but I was a big baseball fan and was able to make the baseball team as a freshman. I did not make the team because of my skillful ability as a baseball player but rather as a needed warm body to enable St. John’s to have enough players to field a team.
The St. John’s baseball team was not quite as successful as the basketball program. Coach Pansa would get on the phone and schedule us with Frederick teams and other teams. We did not have a baseball field or even a practice field at Prospect Hall. We practiced at the baseball diamond next to the tennis courts in Baker Park. At one of our first practices, Coach Pansa was very impressed with the hitting ability of fellow freshman Greg Smith, who was a Boog Powell in size and power. I recall when Coach Pansa jumped to his feet when Greg launched a fly ball that appeared to be able to fly over the Baker Park carillon.
Home games were usually at Thomas Johnson High School, but it seemed most of our games were on the road. At our first game at Linganore High School, the curvature of the outfield was considerably greater than the curvature of the earth. Our center fielder made a diving catch and disappeared into the Linganore hills. Coach Pansa leaped up and yelled, “Where’d he go!?” After a few seconds, the center fielder appeared on the horizon with the baseball firmly planted in the glove. With such acrobatics, the umpire had no choice but to call the batter out.
On one very rainy day in Frederick, we were scheduled to go all the way to Fairfield, Pennsylvania, for a game with Fairfield High School. Coach Pansa was on the phone several times during the day to confirm the game was still on. At the end of classes, I stood next to him in the office and could hear him say, “OK, so you haven’t had that much rain, and the fields are just a little wet but playable. We don’t want to run all the way up there and not play. OK, we will be on our way.”
With that, several of us on the team climbed into Bion Winpigler’s new Pontiac, and off we went to parts unknown — Fairfield. Upon arrival, in a steady rain, we looked across an infield that did not even have one blade of grass. A dirt, or shall I say, mud infield was awaiting play. Coach Pansa complained the infield wasn’t fit and vividly expressed his frustration. The Fairfield coach insisted the field was wet but solid and wasn’t that bad. He felt we should be able to play ball. As the discussion between coaches became even more lively, Mother Nature settled the dispute as a large black cloud rolled across the Pennsylvania mountains and literally dumped torrents of rain. The infield became an enormous mud puddle, and the game was canceled.
Coach Pansa knew I was an active duckpin bowler, and he thought since I would have built up arm strength bowling, I may be able to pitch. Though I had the arm strength, I did not have the precision. I was definitely more accurate at rolling a 5-inch duckpin ball 60 feet than throwing a 2 7/8 inch baseball 60 feet, 6 inches.
When I started at Frederick Community College, Coach Pansa asked me to become one of the student team managers or an announcer. I was certainly honored he would ask, but with my involvement in the fire department and working shift work as a Central Alarm dispatcher, I would not be able to commit the time.
As a father, I had an opportunity to coach my son in Babe Ruth Baseball. A classmate of mine from St. John’s also had a son who played on the team. John Covahey played baseball with me under Coach Pansa and assisted me in coaching our sons’ team. Coaching third base one game, I made a bad judgement call and sent a runner home who was easily called out. From the first base coaches box, I heard John yell “Way to go, Al!” I laughed all the way to the dugout.
Most people remember Coach Pansa as a basketball coach. And though not as successful, he was just as dedicated coaching baseball. I was never an Al Pansa coach. Very few people have the commitment and personality to coach like an Al Pansa. Even fewer have the compassion and love that he had for some very special kids. Al Pansa was special in so many ways. I am very lucky to have known him as a friend and to have been coached by him.
A life well-lived now in the real Hall of Fame. “Way to go, Al!”
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick County native and graduate of St. John’s High School, Class of 1971. He played baseball two years under Coach Al Pansa and enjoyed watching him coach the St. John’s basketball team.
