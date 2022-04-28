Words, grammar, punctuation, spelling — their proper use is becoming a lost art. The blame is likely shared among parents, schools, laziness (relying on spellcheck and then not using it), and gosh knows what else. If you need proof of our failure to learn proper English, just read the comments on Twitter, Facebook, and this or any newspaper. Anyone pointing out an error risks being labeled a “Grammar Nazi.” Yes, I sometimes derive a certain smug (and guilty) pleasure when doing so, and I’m not proud of that. Though it gives me a chuckle when I am labeled a “moran.”
Granted, English is not an easy language to learn. Many words have more than one meaning, depending upon context. “Farmers produce produce” and “I’ll go to the park today if I can find a place to park.” The words “their,” “there” and “they’re” each sound identical but have different meanings. I before e, except after c (unless your caffeinated beverage tasted weird). Recently, I read an article in this newspaper about the county or city appointing a person to assist newcomers who are not well-versed in the English language with filing governmental and other paperwork, etc. One person who did not approve of her tax money financing this objective wrote online, “…people needs to learn English.” Such delicious irony. I recall a former president of the Frederick County commissioners, who strongly promoted designating English the official county language, was a terrible speller and frequently miswrote “should’ve” as “should of.” More often than not, the postings I’ve read online that are in favor of this badly mangle the English language.
At a bowling center not far away, the daily specials flyers always pluralize the days of the week as in “Sunday’s kids bowl half price”, not understanding the difference between plural and possessive (apostrophe). For a bit of fun, I pointed it out to the employees who admitted they had tried to remedy this but that management was certain it was correct, even though it was not.
When I was about 6, I wrote on a box that my older sister was a b-word, but I misspelled it. When my mother discovered my screed, she insisted that I learn how to spell it properly. Then came my punishment: I had to write it 500 times (kidding).
Another use we have for words is to mislead. Politicians excel at this. Examples include the Patriot Act (spying on Americans) and the Affordable Care Act (there is no affordable health care here for the average person). They also know that they must use certain words, jargon and phrases in their speeches, such as: “My fellow Americans” (the populations of North and South America, including Canada, Mexico, Peru, etc., are also Americans); “hardworking Americans” and “hardworking taxpayers” (as if we always work hard); “the Deep State”; “the radical left” (depending upon your viewpoint, that description is either flat-out wrong or redundant); the labeling of insurrectionists as patriots. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a text over one year ago, suggested the use of “Marshall” law. She meant “martial”. If you’re going to overthrow the government, at least get your spelling correct. If a presidential candidate doesn’t wear a flag lapel pin, people question that person’s patriotism. Don’t say, “This country.” A politician must say, “This great country.” And finally, speeches must end with “God Bless the United States of America”, lest he/she be labeled as an atheist and a communist.
Remember please: Punctuation is important and can mean the difference between life and death. For example: “Let’s eat grandma” or “Let’s eat, grandma.” Your call. Don’t forget the ketchup, it will come in handy either way.
William Smith lives in Mount Airy and sometimes makes spelling and grammar errors. If there are any in this column, roast him mercilessly.
