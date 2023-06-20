This has been a hot spring in Frederick. High temperatures signal the influence of climate change. All the smoke and chemicals we have been sending into the atmosphere have borne bitter fruit. Our individual action is not enough to change the course. Collective efforts are needed.

For example, every summer my friend Bob mows lawns for about 10 houses in my neighborhood. We see him on a weekly basis. He also has clients in other areas. But last week, because of the heat and lack of rain for weeks, the grass dried up and nobody wanted their lawns mowed.

Anadi Naik writes books and articles from Frederick. His books include “Nineteenth of November.”

