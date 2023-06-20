This has been a hot spring in Frederick. High temperatures signal the influence of climate change. All the smoke and chemicals we have been sending into the atmosphere have borne bitter fruit. Our individual action is not enough to change the course. Collective efforts are needed.
For example, every summer my friend Bob mows lawns for about 10 houses in my neighborhood. We see him on a weekly basis. He also has clients in other areas. But last week, because of the heat and lack of rain for weeks, the grass dried up and nobody wanted their lawns mowed.
Bob is not a rich man. Working on lawns in the summer is a big source of income for him. A dry week brings him economic loss. Throughout the city, there are many like Bob. Their cumulative economic loss becomes a major economic loss for the area. Inflation in the country may have gone down 0.3%. But the money they lost was 100% for them. Bob also removes snow in the winter.
During a good snowfall, he sometimes works 12 to 16 hours at a stretch. That brings him good money. But last winter there was no snowfall in the Frederick area. That means Bob and the people like him who earn money during a snowfall could not earn that income. The winter before was not very good either, income-wise. Multiplied area-wide, the economic loss was significant.
These people buy their necessities and spend their disposable money just like everybody else. If the income goes down, then the disposable amount dries up. That affects businesses throughout the area.
Some still don’t believe in climate change. They think that America needs more refineries. Free flow of gas for their cars is important to them. So they reject alternatives such as solar power or wind power.
Even if there is a big solar farm near Fort Detrick, it is hard to convince the hardcore nonbelievers of its usefulness. The whole environment thing is a hoax, they say. Contrary to all the evidence that the globe is warming because of human activities, these friends tend to believe that it may be a fluke.
Besides, they also cite Earth’s history, spanning ages in which the world heats up and cools down in cyclical form. That is why the climate change does not concern them.
However, facts overwhelm some. They raise voices, attend rallies and demonstrate to change things. But the more they try to change, the more things remain the same.
The other day, I saw a group of men from a church were clearing trash from both sides of a rural road. The purpose was to keep the soda bottles, beer cans and plastic foam cups from finding their way into the Chesapeake Bay. But that did not prevent people from tossing things out. The next day I found the same area needed another cleaning.
In many areas, children and adults are trying to keep their streams clean.
Recycling also is gaining ground. Many see economic opportunities in it. Shiploads of used and unneeded materials go to other countries. Clothes, shoes, utensils and tools become a big deal in the hands of their new owners.
America has become the magnet that attracts others. We may put up strong barriers, but desperate people trying to escape hunger, tyranny and death or all three will find a way to come for safety and hope. This is not a bad thing.
The United States lost more than a million people in the COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of them were in the middle of their working lives. The country will miss their skills and productivity. The new entrants could be useful for future growth.
Like it or not, by living in freedom, we affect the world and in turn become affected by it.
Anadi Naik writes books and articles from Frederick. His books include “Nineteenth of November.”
