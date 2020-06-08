Students and parents across the country have converted their homes into classrooms. Kitchen tables are now desks, living rooms are auditoriums. Poster boards are taking the place of whiteboards and online assignments are replacing classwork. And as this school year comes to a close, what next year’s classrooms will look like remains uncertain.
An abrupt shift like this creates challenges for educators, parents, and students. To both keep families safe and keep our children learning, we must ensure they have the building blocks of success.
Yet too many of our neighbors lack the technology and internet connection needed to link their kitchen tables to their school community. And every day students are disconnected, they run the risk of falling behind.
This isn’t a new problem. COVID-19 is shining a light on a digital divide that has existed for years – and it’s rapidly making matters worse. Now, some of our most at-risk students don’t just face a “homework gap” – they face the inability to access their daily schoolwork too.
A third of rural Americans do not have a broadband internet connection at home, including thousands of students in Frederick County and Western Maryland. Across Maryland, an estimated 30 percent of our students are cut off from the internet.
Maryland’s school districts are doing their best to close the gap. I recently spoke with Dr. Alban, of Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), and I commend her for acting quickly. FCPS worked to get almost all of their students connected early on, providing Chromebooks to students at all grade levels.
Ensuring home internet access is an additional challenge. After surveying students, FCPS secured 1,000 individual hotspots. They’ve also set up Wi-Fi zones in school parking lots. While students who are not online are receiving schoolwork in the mail, this arrangement presents serious challenges for teachers and students alike.
But these efforts come at a cost. In Frederick, the COVID-19 crisis has reduced funding available to our schools, while education expenditures have gone up. This has forced the county to propose serious programmatic cuts, in the face of competing priorities.
To support local efforts, it’s clear we must do more, including at the federal level.
In March, Congress passed the CARES Act. It provides funding for schools nationwide, including $207 million for Maryland K-12 schools and an additional $45 million for the Governor to use for all levels of education. I worked to ensure that these funds can be used by school systems to expand access to distance learning. But, as we’ve seen in Frederick, our school systems have to balance competing needs. We need a dedicated national fund of $4 billion to close the distance learning and homework gaps so we can reach every student during this crisis.
Congress should provide this dedicated funding in the next urgent COVID relief bill. The House passed the Heroes Act on May 15 with $1.5 billion to help close the homework gap. To get us the rest of the way to full funding, I helped introduce the Emergency Educational Connections Act. I’m working with colleagues to ensure it is added when the Senate takes up the Heroes Act.
This legislation will help directly cover the investments needed to get students online. And in Frederick, that could translate to reducing the $2 million in funds that FCPS and the county have had to set aside to purchase new Chromebooks for next year.
Beyond the immediate crisis, internet access will continue to be an essential requirement of a 21st century education, so we must pursue a permanent solution to get, and keep, every student online. The Homework Gap Trust Fund Act, which I introduced before the pandemic hit, does this. It’s fully paid for, using some of the funds generated by the FCC’s upcoming auction of 5G spectrum.
Teachers and schools are doing their best to keep every student on track. But a patchwork plan, stitched together district by district, isn’t fair to our educators or families. Fixing the digital divide must be a national priority, backed by a national strategy.
America’s families have stepped up during this crisis; government must do the same for our students. We won’t be in kitchen table classrooms forever, but there’s no doubt that technology and internet access will continue to play an essential role in education.
This pandemic is a reminder that each of our actions affect our entire community. We are in this together. And together, we can close the digital divide and help every student reach their full potential.
