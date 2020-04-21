This is nothing I would have envisioned writing about when I took on this position eight years ago. Most of us are trying to cope in an upside-down world. We don’t know where this is going or exactly how long it will take us to get to the other side of this virus pandemic.
Viruses are interesting devils. A virus is not alive, at least not in the way we define life. It is a parasite — so small that we need an electron microscope to view it — and it cannot replicate on its own. A single virus is, most simply defined, a grab-bag of DNA or RNA (but not both) that is encapsulated inside a coat of protein.
The outside of the protein has a specific physical-chemical construction that allows it to bind with receptors on the outer part of living cells, whether they be human, plant, animal, etc. This binding is specific enough that a particular virus may be able to attach itself to one type of human cell and not another, or to a bat, but not a bird. The virus works by breaking and entering into a cell, then hijacking that cell into a machine that makes (usually) identical copies of the virus. These copies then leave the damaged cell to infect other cells, making millions more copies of itself. Each infected cell then dies, as its cell membrane and contents have been destroyed. That’s what kills us.
A virus is not smart. It contains no intelligence; it is only a machine designed to make more copies of itself. An evolutionarily successful virus either does not kill its host, or infects enough hosts in order to spread itself before it kills its own host. Most viruses have some sort of “reservoir,” which is a host animal (such as a bird, pig or bat) that carries the virus inside it, but the virus does not reproduce, or does so without killing its host.
The dangers of the current coronavirus are:
- It has a long incubation period (up to 14 days), which allows it to infect others (anyone we’ve had contact with) before the carrier (that’s us) realizes that he/she is infected;
- It is transmissible through both physical contact and airborne particles;
- It is particularly lethal to certain segments of the human population;
- It is “novel,” which means that no human alive has been exposed to it before, therefore we have no immunity. Normally, our T-cell antibodies (think of them as our hunter-killer cells) would find the infected cells and kill them before the virus reproduces.
We currently have no drugs that kill viruses, so we need our medical scientists to create vaccines to help us build immunity. These usually involve injecting a weakened version of the virus into us in order to build antibodies (T-cells mentioned above). This is a difficult, time-intensive task — we must create a strong enough version to promote the immune response, yet weak enough that it does not multiply too much and kill us.
Also, each vaccine is uniquely tailored to each virus — we don’t yet have a generic virus vaccine. Then we must grow large amounts of this version of the virus in order to make and distribute the vaccine to as many people as we can. It is likely that we will not have a vaccine for COVID-19 until late 2021.
We also hope that the virus doesn’t go through a mutation that allows it to spread even more easily, or become more deadly. This is entirely possible. It is probable that this coronavirus was hiding inside a bat, then was transferred somehow to another animal, and underwent a mutation that allowed it to infect humans, and all it needed was one person. Let’s not entertain conspiracy theories at this point. It may be man-made, but very unlikely. We should be able to make that determination in time.
In the meantime, in order to keep the virus from spreading to everyone — as it is not going away — is to limit human contact with each other to reduce the amount of virus out there. We’ve termed it “social distancing” and it is the main reason that in many places, especially rural communities where the population density is lower, the spread is low. In contrast, a city such as New York, with its high use of public transportation and close human contact, virus spread has reached a very high level and thousands have died.
We’ve been told to stay home, to wear masks in public when we must be with others outside, and wash our hands frequently. This is a logical response to the scientific facts as we know them. To do otherwise is foolish, dangerous and selfish. This virus will likely not kill you, but it could leave your lungs scarred for the remainder of your life. We have not overreacted here, we’ve responsibly and temporarily altered our behavior.
We are hoping that those people infected develop antibodies to this virus sufficient to keep them from reinfection. Once we have enough people vaccinated there will be enough “herd immunity” to protect those who have conditions that do not allow vaccination. Only then will we be safe. The federal government dropped the ball on this one. We must analyze our response and learn from it, and do better. Because there will be a next time.
William Smith lives in Mount Airy and hasn’t been to a Wawa in five weeks, and it hurts.
