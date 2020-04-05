Now you young’uns have a taste of what retirement is really like. Thanks to the coronavirus, which, contrary to early reassurances from our reality-challenged president, is a terrible threat, we get to stay home whether we’re ready for it or not.
The financial consequences are staggering. No matter how much money the feds pump into the economy — and where is that $2.2 trillion coming from? — you can’t possibly make up for the personal and business losses that are piling up daily.
Big businesses, especially those with big friends in Congress, will do all right. It’s the politically unconnected, hard-working, entrepreneur-minded with the courage and vision to step out and start a small business that will probably be hurt the most. They didn’t ask for this, but will certainly pay a high price for the shutdown. Same, or worse, for all those laid-off workers.
Some businesses are exempt from the recommended closures. Like gun shops. Really? It’s not like the virus is something you can track down and shoot. Since a lot of us are in panic mode, it’s not a good time to have more guns in the hands of inexperienced gun owners.
Or how about liquor stores? Do they have a critical supply of life-saving food, or medicine, or maybe toilet paper? I don’t think so. What they can do is provide the fuel for more tension in the home built up by the unaccustomed down time and confinement with a spouse, and family you hardly ever see in the daytime.
Call it a rehearsal for the real thing, under stressful conditions, but better to find out now rather than later your spouse is a heavy drinker, a binge watcher of TV soap operas, a terrorist, or adds hot peppers to your food.
At our house, we’re on a first name basis now after a bunch of years into the retirement thing. That was a big step, as was realizing that the warnings about being prepared should have been heeded. The routine now includes me doing extensive research watching cowboy movies for the book on westerns I plan to write any day now. I like the scenery and the horses. Naps, too.
Probably not the best time to be critical, but all Shirley seems to have time for these days is making the bed, cleaning the house, scrubbing the floors, doing the laundry, ironing, preparing and cooking three meals a day, getting the newspaper and the mail, and taking out the trash and the recycling container. I’m trusting she’ll be more productive when this is all over.
One of the benefits of this medical disaster, in addition to the thinning of traffic, is that rare opportunity for increased family time. That’s the big difference between regular retirement and virus retirement. Regular retirement has a reduced cast, with the kids moving out, having their own kids, and you having an empty nest. The other kind features more company around the house. That opens up the possibility of getting to know all the family members more than just on weekends, and grabbing that opportunity, since they really do grow up fast. (“And what’s your name, little fella?”)
On the downside is the potential for turning into a fat slug. It wouldn’t take much. Health and fitness clubs are shut down, amateur sports — the real kind — are on hold and temptations abound. The most apparent danger is turning at-home coffee breaks into full-blown daily buffets since you’re not only closer to your family, but to the refrigerator.
But we’ll get through this together, right? We’re tough, we’re resilient, we’re Americans, darn it, and we’ve managed to come out on top during tougher times, although I can’t remember any in my lifetime. Facing up to adversity is what we’ve always done, with courage, conviction and fearlessness, except for those of us who are scared witless.
Probably no need to worry. Yes, most businesses are closed, millions are out of work, the president is sending mixed messages on the pandemic, and the virus spread seems to be getting worse. And even though we can’t get close to our friends and neighbors and have to stay in our homes, that shouldn’t be our main concern. If they start messing with our internet and TV connections, we’ll really have reason to worry.
Retirement expert Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, including 10 years writing columns, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Don't forget all the divorces at retirement. When hubby comes home and stays home, wifey discovers she really doesn't like having him around all day because she can't have her lover(s) come over. Worse, she can't go out to some motel because all are locked down. So she sues for divorce. Well, courts are closed so she will have to put up with him for a few months.
