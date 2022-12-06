When my wife and I moved to Frederick 20 years ago, we lived off the Golden Mile in the Stonegate development.
We became well acquainted with businesses, services and opportunities on U.S. 40. So, I have followed the debate and plans for a new public library in that area closely and with significant interest.
A few weeks ago, just before County Executive Jan Gardner’s second term wrapped up, she hosted a public meeting at Hillcrest Elementary School to hear from residents about two proposed locations for a new county library.
One location, the preferred site of the county government, is the county’s recently purchased property on Himes Avenue, now known as The Prospect Center. The other is the city’s Westside Regional Park.
It seems there are two reasons why county officials like the Himes Avenue building.
First is the fact the county owns that property. The second is that it might take longer — up to five years, according to Gardner — for a library to be constructed at the park.
Both are legitimate reasons. In fact, we all remember the concerns raised by city officials when the county purchased the Himes Avenue facility.
But that shouldn’t be reason alone to make such a decision.
The latter reason, that it might take longer, isn’t sufficient, either. Residents of that part of the county will appreciate a new library once it is complete, but what’s the urgency?
At the public meeting, a lot of residents voiced support for Westside Regional Park as their preference for the library’s construction.
There are several reasons why this decision would make sense.
For starters, it is at a park. Libraries, like parks, are community gathering places. Therefore, the synergy with having both within close proximity would not only benefit neighborhood residents, but any county resident who would want to avail themselves to either amenity.
Not to mention that the library would be behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, which would provide additional synergy between the three agencies and facilities.
Imagine if a festival or other community event were held there and could take advantage of these opportunities.
In fact, the city of Frederick recently allocated $7.5 million for a community center at the park. This could provide an opportunity to add a library to the equation, as recreation centers have similarly been added to new schools that have been built.
Another reason the park makes the most sense is the need for safety and comfort.
With the park and the school, there will always be people nearby and likely security, as well — cameras or otherwise.
But my biggest concern is that Himes Avenue is very close to U.S. 15, which is a busy four-lane highway and will likely be six lanes in the near future.
Finally, in the future, Westside Regional Park will be accessible to more residents than the Himes Avenue property.
The county estimates that 1,021 homes are within a half mile from the park, as opposed to 1,563 homes within the same distance to The Prospect Center.
But this doesn’t consider that population growth will happen farther west. Current and future residential development is slated at Mount Phillip Road and the Summers Farm property. Therefore, those numbers will change.
I still live in County Council District 3 and hope Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, the entire council and newly elected County Executive Jessica Fitzwater hear the desires and interests of residents of this area and look at Westside Regional Park as the site of any new library in west Frederick.
Here’s an opportunity for government to listen to public opinion and give people what they want and need.
Shuan Butcher is a nonprofit professional, event planner, avid traveler and community volunteer. He previously served on the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission and is a frequent visitor to regional, state, and national parks.
(1) comment
Why not put it in the old mall?
