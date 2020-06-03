What are you waiting for? What are YOU waiting for? What? Are? You? Waiting? For? This question is for everybody, but especially white people who love black people. Not black culture, not black history, not black sports and entertainment heroes, but who love ordinary everyday black people. What are you waiting for?
I sense this powder keg of our American society could explode into greater violence at any moment. A terrible combination of events and actors has us on the verge of what I fear will be broader, bloodier and more protracted social unrest. Chief among these factors are recent, highly covered killings of black Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of police or former police, the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated loss of jobs and collapse of our economy, and a culture war fueled, in part, by Presidential tweets. An explosive mix. It’s impossible to know, until it’s too late, which event or moment is the one that will finally set off the powder keg, but it seems clear to me that we are moving perilously closer to that possibility. What are you waiting for?
If you love black people — ordinary black people like family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, teammates and church members — you are aware of their mounting pain, frustration, impatience and anger. You know there are limits to what people, individually and collectively, can and will endure. If you genuinely care about human rights and basic human decency, the video of George Floyd’s murder left you horrified, sickened and outraged. It was a grotesque, cruel and murderous act committed in broad daylight by American police officers for the whole world to see. Since the video went viral, protests have been erupting all across our land. People are taking to the streets and demanding justice. Some elements are spreading destruction and chaos. What are you waiting for?
People are hurting. They are increasingly frustrated and angry. And it’s not only black Americans. Economic dislocation, political disenfranchisement and social alienation affect all groups, but especially our communities of color. The moment to act is now. The time to admit the reality of police brutality, systemic racism, and intergenerational trauma is now. We must acknowledge our history and our ongoing racial injustice. We need to recognize the sociocultural thread that connects the institution of slavery to the terrorism of public lynching to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Tragically, their names can be added to the growing list of victims whose names are well known (e.g., Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, to name a few) and the much larger list of those killed by police and vigilantes whose names are not known to us. Now is the time to speak up, to take action. What are you waiting for?
We must take meaningful action. There are numerous ways: voting, mobilizing, organizing, advocating, donating, educating and protesting are a few examples. Above all, we must relentlessly demand real accountability for police who brutalize and murder, real accountability for elected officials who fail to deliver on promises, and real accountability for our social institutions that perpetuate the status quo: racial inequality. All must be held to account. Anything less means we don’t really love black people; it means we don’t really care about human rights and basic human decency. That’s how it looks to me. I’m done waiting. What are you waiting for? What will you do?
Tim Wolfe, Ph.D., is director of human services and associate professor in the Department of Sociology, Criminal Justice and Human Services at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg.
