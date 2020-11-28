Whoop, whoop! Another old-timer alert! When I was your age … wait, don’t leave, this is really interesting. What? You’ll be the judge of that? Well, OK, here goes.
As I was saying, when I was your age, we were severely lacking in the organized sport department. No starting with intense coaching at age six. No screaming parents on the sidelines. No groomed fields. Not much in the way of uniforms, either. We did have fun, though, in our unorganized, no-pressure way.
If I remember correctly, we did have more organization in baseball, starting with 12-14 year-olds on up, but three levels in tackle football — sandlot, or pickup games, then junior varsity and varsity high school teams. Nobody got cut in the fall pickup games. We took all sizes, ages — except adults — and all skill levels.
Me and neighbors Bill Tamburo and Dick Harrington, from the Hamilton section of northeast Baltimore, were regulars in the Saturday games at Mount Pleasant Park. There was no equipment that I can remember. Maybe that’s why no one got seriously hurt, except for minor bumps, bruises and sore muscles. One junior varsity player from Patterson Park High School impressed everybody by showing up one Saturday in a complete uniform.
We played on both sides — offense and defense — and tried to keep plays simple. Our playbook ran something like: “You two go long, cross in the middle and I’ll throw it to whoever is open.” Or a variation, like, “I’ll fake a run left and pitch it to you going right.”
It’s all a blur now, except for the time I ran over a defender on the way to a score, and the time I ran into a defender who wouldn’t move and got knocked so silly for a couple of minutes I was hallucinating about wanting to be a lawyer when I grew up.
That was also about the time my dad took us to see the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium. It was a time when you didn’t need to take out a second mortgage for parking, tickets and something to eat and drink. Plus, you got to see Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Raymond Berry, Gino Marchetti and the rest of some very good teams.
What got me thinking about those long-ago pickup football games with buddies I’ve lost track of, trips to see the Colts, and how times really have changed the game, was an article from the Baltimore Sun, in the News-Post sports section a while back, about the Baltimore Ravens.
Referring to Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins, the writer let us know that when Dobbins was at Ohio State, the running offense was “a mix of zone and gap concepts executed primarily out of the pistol formation,” but, he “rarely had to run against stacked boxes.“ Got that? Or, with Dobbins’ speed, the Ohio State coaches “didn’t have to spoon-feed him touches in space.“ Maybe it’s clearer when the writer explained that Lamar Jackson‘s touchdown run “came on an inverted-veer play, a zone-read scheme that lets Jackson cut through the spine of the defense.”
What we have here is the addition of an unnecessary, confusing, level of complexity to a relatively simple game. Yards gained running or passing, sacks, tackles, field goals, total points, we can understand. But running into accounts of zone and gap concepts, or inverted veer plays, makes me even more anxious to turn to the comics or Dear Abby.
Maybe it used to be simple, but we’re not playing pickup games in the dirt at Mount Pleasant Park anymore. College and professional games are big business and entertainment enterprises that not even the worst disease outbreak we can remember can stop. Those football businesses were so desperate to get rolling again that they were willing to endanger players and staff, while making some concessions to a killer virus, like limiting the number of fans attending games.
On the other hand, as we like to say on the editorial page, I’m glad they’re back. I’m glad they’re taking precautions against the coronavirus. But I miss the fans. Those wooden cutouts of fans just don’t generate a lot of excitement. Without the fans, it’s like watching two teams practice. I miss the bands, and yeah, I miss the cheerleaders. The games might be safe, but they’re just not the same.
Ravens fan Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1 @gmail.com.
