The moment that the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic hit me was on March 11, when the NBA announced the suspension of its season. Any force capable of bringing a multi-billion dollar enterprise like the National Basketball Association to an abrupt halt was clearly one to be reckoned with.
Not that I care about the NBA. I’ve never watched a pro basketball game, nor do I plan to. Basketball and other recreational sports are “non-essential” to my life. But many lives and livelihoods depend on the pro, all-star and major league seasons.
Their jobs in jeopardy, the sports writers Jason Kirk and Spencer Hall published a comedic essay on Hazlitt.net in May 2020 titled “What Were Sports?” The essay is written as if from a distant wasteland future: “I remember there were…expensive commercials … do you remember how long sports took, back when there were sports?” With Wimbledon canceled (but receiving a $141 million payout on the pandemic insurance policy the All-England Tennis Lawn Club has paid into the past 17 years), the Tokyo Olympics postponed indefinitely and countless athletic events either called off or deferred, all hope seemed lost.
Fear not, America — by mid-May the Major League Baseball association was announcing plans for a modified season. July 1, players returned to training camp, and July 6 a shortened 60-game season began.
“Sports are non-essential!” I yelled aloud, when I saw the news about MLB. C’mon, I know there’s a lot of money involved, but surely all those millionaire athletes and coaches can take a year off for, ahem, a worldwide pandemic? Nope. The season progressed, despite more than 100 Major League players testing positive for COVID-19 by the beginning of August, and that only accounts for test results the league made public.
I subjected family and friends, and really anyone within earshot, to righteous anti-sports rants. “Of course a bunch of baseball players are testing positive,” I would say. “What did they expect with teams traveling from town to town, breathing in one another’s faces? What about all the stadium workers who serve food, clean up after games or work security, huh? They’re all still unemployed.”
And then, at some point this summer, I began to have strange urges. I began to ... watch sports! Well, sports documentaries. I started with Athlete A, about systemic corruption within USA Gymnastics. I moved on to the rock-climbing flicks Free Solo and The Dawn Wall. From movies, I progressed to entire series: Cheer, which follows the nation’s top college cheerleading squad; The Last Dance, about the rise of Michael Jordan. I ran out of material on Netflix and went to YouTube videos made by trail runners, rock climbers, skiers and free divers.
What had come over me? Sure, I was in rural Alaska, a place devoid of spectator sports. Even the Fairbanks Goldpanners’ annual Midnight Sun baseball game, played on the summer solstice, had been canceled due to COVID. I spend every summer in Alaska though, and I don’t usually spend it watching athletic feats. I guess 2020 has been a weird year for us all.
This year, I began to understand why watching baseball, football, hockey (etc.) is such a ubiquitous pastime. In a messy, complicated world, sports offer simplicity. There is a winner, there is a loser; there are humans striving for perfection and greatness. Sport contains a theater and drama that is far less consequential than our daily news and political spectacle. “The thrill of victory,” as they say, “and the agony of defeat.”
Alexandra DeArmon did stop short of watching Ken Burns’ Baseball, which runs a total of 18.5 hours. She’d rather watch paint dry. xandra.dearmon@gmail.com
