There is so much going on right now demanding my attention that my head is spinning, and I’ve become sleep deprived.

When I finally fall asleep at night, I wake up an hour later worried about climate change and all the storms that have hit across the country, damaging homes and taking lives. Another hour of sleep before I wake up again, suddenly remembering that the Orioles were in a rain delay when I went to bed. Of course, I have to get up and Google the game to see if they won. Then when I find out, it’s never enough. I also have to find out how they won. These are things that simply can’t wait until morning.

