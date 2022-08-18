There is so much going on right now demanding my attention that my head is spinning, and I’ve become sleep deprived.
When I finally fall asleep at night, I wake up an hour later worried about climate change and all the storms that have hit across the country, damaging homes and taking lives. Another hour of sleep before I wake up again, suddenly remembering that the Orioles were in a rain delay when I went to bed. Of course, I have to get up and Google the game to see if they won. Then when I find out, it’s never enough. I also have to find out how they won. These are things that simply can’t wait until morning.
Unfortunately, whenever I am up during the night to check on weather events or the Orioles, I also take note of the latest on Ukraine, gun violence, the escalating fallout from the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and FBI raids. Nevertheless, I again try to go to sleep, telling myself to just focus on counting sheep. But before I know it, I’m up again, sitting in a recliner, checking on the full story that was keeping me from my much-needed rest.
Put simply, I have a burning need to understand the good and bad in the world because, well, a mind is a terrible thing to waste. There is so much information out there, to hear, to watch, to read, that I cannot understand how anyone can live their life in a bubble, refusing to follow clues where they lead or accept any additional information that seems to threaten their original concepts. They refuse to follow a thread or entertain any thought that goes against whatever they’ve heard from the only one they trust. I’ve struggled to understand this before and have made no progress.
To be clear, I will never understand how anyone can form their beliefs based on the limits of an “I’ve been told” or “But he says.” To be thorough, to be sure, to be knowledgeable, you’ve got to put in the work yourself. Also, you’ve got to be willing to have an open mind about the additional information you find, balancing it against your possibly rigid concepts so that you can see the big picture. Then and only then, in my opinion, are you being truly honest with yourself.
Lately, bad news has become the daily norm. Recently, I read something that was particularly disturbing, so much so that it kept me up the next two nights.
On Aug. 14, 2022, in a front-page article about the rise of political violence in our country, the New York Times reported that Robert Pape, a professor at the University of Chicago who studies political violence and had conducted a half dozen nationwide polls on it, found that between 15 million and 20 million American adults believe that violence would be justified to return Donald Trump to office.
It’s not that this report is shocking. The numbers, however, are certainly a distinctive wake-up call, and I absolutely did not need another one.
It seems unlikely that those 20 million people just mean “violence” as in talking trash or slapping duct tape on the mouths of those who disagree with them. Jan. 6 and the more recent incident at the FBI’s Cincinnati office clearly indicate what kind of violence they are talking about. (To be honest, there are incidents of violence on both sides of the political divide, though not equally.)
It used to be that voting was the one thing you could use to try to change the political landscape, keeping at it until it brought about change. Now, it seems that a number of Americans want something that provides more of a sure thing, and, like the one they have sworn allegiance to, they are not going to let democracy or criminal laws stand in the way.
Personally, I would be suspicious of anyone who has set himself up to be the only source of truth by labeling the media “fake news,” by always claiming he is the victim and by always suggesting that corruption lies not with him but elsewhere.
I may be the one who can’t sleep because of my desire to not miss a thing, but there are plenty of others out there who need to wake up.
Nobel Prize winner Alexander Solzhenitsyn once said, “Violence does not and cannot exist by itself; it is invariably intertwined with the lie.” Hmmm. That certainly has meaning today.
Will democracy end up being an American experiment that failed or will it survive these challenges? It’s a wonder I can sleep at all.
