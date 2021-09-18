September is National Preparedness Month. What will you do if and when we experience a long-term, large-scale electric power outage impacting the northeastern electric power grid, or the nation’s electric power grid — lasting weeks, months or even a year or more? Could this actually happen? The answer is yes. Are you prepared for such a catastrophic event? The answer is probably no.
Just this past June, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned that “U.S. adversaries already are capable of using cyber intrusions to shut down the U.S. power grid,” and that is just one of several scenarios that could cause a devastating long-term power outage. According to the president’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), “The risk posed by a catastrophic power outage, however, is not simply a bigger, stronger storm. It is something that could paralyze entire regions, with grave implications for the nation’s economic and social well-being.”
NIAC further reported that “… increasing threats—whether severe natural disasters, cyber-physical attacks, electromagnetic events, or some combination—present new challenges for protecting the national power grid and recovering quickly from a catastrophic power outage.”
A catastrophic power outage would come without notice. Unlike the forecasting of a weather event like a tornado or hurricane, there will be no way of forecasting a cyber-attack on the power grid.
As a result of damage to infrastructure, an outage could last several weeks, months, or more than a year, covering multiple states or regions. Initially we would not know if it was an electrical outage of short duration, like those we have experienced in the past, or a long-term event, until it was too late.
Can it really happen? Will it really happen? Regional, national, and even world events as well as natural disasters that are beyond our control can impact our community, some with potentially catastrophic consequences. Defense Department experts have said that it is not a matter of if we experience an attack on our power grid that will produce a long-term large-scale power outage, but a matter of when it will occur.
I am not a survivalist or a doomsday prognosticator. I am, however, a realist who believes in data, facts, and planning as prevention. We are used to a high degree of comfort and reliability provided through the national power grid. But that comfort is dependent on a power grid system that is complex, aging, and very vulnerable: the Department of Energy tells us that 70 percent of the grid’s transmission lines and transformers are over 25 years old.
Should we encounter a long-term, large-scale power outage, we would suffer disruptions in communications, water supply, refrigeration, fuel supplies, and food supplies to name a few. After one or two weeks, we could expect to see social unrest as those who are unprepared search for food and water sources, and even shelter should an event take place during cold winter months.
A cyber-attack is not the only threat. With climate change come more frequent extreme weather events. As Hurricane Ida’s impact showed us in New Orleans recently, with hundreds of thousands losing electric power for an extended time, climate change planning should include preparations for short-term and long-term power outages.
We should not wait until the lights go out before we act to mitigate the effect of a widespread long-term power outage. So far, it is up to you to plan and prepare to deal with the impact of such an outage. Individuals and families who can start by being prepared for a 72- hour outage can work towards being prepared for a three-week outage, and then a three-month outage.
In order for our community to survive a long-term power outage there needs to be a collective effort to mitigate what could be catastrophic impact. Recommendations contained in the newly released city/county draft of the Climate Response and Resilience report by the Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group present an important first step. Increased reliance on electric power while creating micro grids that can operate independent of outside resources, electric powered vehicles (particularly when supported by solar charging stations), and greater reliance on locally produced food are a few of the recommendations that dovetail nicely with preparing to mitigate the effects of a wide-spread, long-term power outage. By working together, we can be more than preppers, hoarders, and individual survivalists. We can be better prepared, have built critical response networks, and have tested our plans for when the lights go out.
Most importantly, begin to think about the possibility of a long-term large-scale power outage. How would your family cope? Build a library of books and articles that could be critical to your survival. Engage your local elected officials in conversations: what are they doing to prepare and practice for such large-scale events? Are they taking seriously the information coming to them from the national and state levels? Communities and local governments should be educating and aiding individuals, families, and communities in planning for such events and coordinating responses to deal with the aftermath.
This column is intended to bring some public awareness to a potentially catastrophic event and the need to be proactive to mitigate its impact. Will there be a cyber-attack producing a long-term power outage anytime soon, today, tomorrow or next week? We just don’t know, but many experts believe that it will come. Be prepared for the worst and hope it never happens.
Karl Bickel, formerly second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and former assistant professor of criminal justice, is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice and writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at KarlBickel@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.