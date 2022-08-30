Battalion Chief Joshua Laird was a pleasure to be around. He always had that twinkle in his eye that betrayed his mischievousness. I first met Josh when he joined the Division of Fire and Rescue Services as a rookie. I would frequently see him at various fire stations, in particular Station 2 of Junior Fire Company No. 2 in Frederick. Josh was always friendly and outgoing and loved talking about the history of Frederick, especially fire service history.
I developed a close relationship with Josh during a fire officer class I taught several years ago. The class was an evening course that required Josh to either take leave or exchange shifts on the days he was scheduled to work. But to Josh, this was a minor inconvenience to enable him to take training, on his own time, to move up the career ladder of promotion within the fire-rescue division. It was very evident to me he was focused and committed to being the best firefighter and, ultimately, the best fire service leader he could be.
Last week, a 187-page report was released on the tragic events of Aug. 11, 2021, almost exactly a year ago. The storm that struck south of Frederick that evening essentially missed my house. I heard the fateful lightning bolt that exploded into the residence at 9510 Ball Road. The thunder resulting from the strike literally shook the skies and reverberated for miles around.
The report, and the many reports that will be continued to be released by various agencies over the coming months and years, are a very difficult read for members of the fire and rescue service. Fire Chief Tom Coe requested a panel of fire service personnel and industry professionals to examine the minute details of the day, not to place blame or add to the many second guesses but rather to provide unbiased information to help avoid future line of duty deaths and enhance safety.
We regularly evaluate our actions after an incident. An after-action report is developed after every “working” incident. Even on relatively minor incidents, “back step” talks are frequently conducted by personnel who were on the scene to evaluate operations in healthy discussion to promote improved service.
It is difficult to read this report, especially for the personnel who were on the scene or listened to the radio transmissions or knew Josh personally. The fire and rescue service is a family. We depend on each other on the scene of an incident. We depend and lean on each other for support in times of need.
Tragically, Frederick County has had 28 line of duty deaths since 1840. Many of these deaths were as a result of heart attack or medical conditions or from some form of vehicle accident. The death of Battalion Chief John Laird is the first death to occur on an active fireground in Frederick County since 1898. I can personally attest, no line of duty death is easy. But to lose a firefighter during firefighting operations is the most difficult. Members struggle to save their own while other personnel on the scene must continue to fight the fire.
The fire and rescue service is a legion of dedication and compassion. We leave the firehouse to assist people we do not know, go into a structure we have never entered and often encounter an environment that seems uncontrollable. EMS crews respond to every imaginable medical scenario, often operating in the street or on the floor of a residence. Though we are trained to check our surroundings, we are often faced with a variety of unknown variables.
I am certain the last few days have been difficult for many in the Frederick County fire and rescue service. We cannot let the report curtail our daily commitment to serve. We must take the information in the report and ask ourselves, WWJD — What would Josh do? I believe Josh would absorb this information to improve himself as an officer. I believe Josh would expect us to continue to strive to improve ourselves, working together to build the most effective, efficient and safe fire and rescue service in Maryland.
Aug. 11, 2021 was one of the most tragic days in the over 250-year history of the fire service in Frederick County, Maryland. And though reading the report has a traumatic effect on each member of our service, we must take this document as a foundation to move forward to honor Josh in service with a renewed commitment of safety and change to benefit our members and the citizens we serve.
Rest in peace, Josh, knowing you will always be riding with us, standing beside us and encouraging us to strive to be of better service to honor your legacy.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell joined the volunteer service in 1969. He retired as deputy chief/director of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services in 2017. He is presently president and deputy chief of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department. He served over 20 years as a fire officer instructor for the University of Maryland/Maryland Fire/Rescue Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.