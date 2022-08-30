Battalion Chief Joshua Laird was a pleasure to be around. He always had that twinkle in his eye that betrayed his mischievousness. I first met Josh when he joined the Division of Fire and Rescue Services as a rookie. I would frequently see him at various fire stations, in particular Station 2 of Junior Fire Company No. 2 in Frederick. Josh was always friendly and outgoing and loved talking about the history of Frederick, especially fire service history.

I developed a close relationship with Josh during a fire officer class I taught several years ago. The class was an evening course that required Josh to either take leave or exchange shifts on the days he was scheduled to work. But to Josh, this was a minor inconvenience to enable him to take training, on his own time, to move up the career ladder of promotion within the fire-rescue division. It was very evident to me he was focused and committed to being the best firefighter and, ultimately, the best fire service leader he could be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription