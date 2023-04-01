With the many conversations regarding “East Street Rising” and the proposed changes to East Street, it is worth noting this is not the first time plans for East Street were presented to the fathers of the city of Frederick.
East Street really started to grow after World War II, when Frederick Trading Company began work on its new warehouse along East Street between 8th Street and 9th Street.
An ad in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 4, 1946, recruited carpenters to work on the construction of the building. In 1947, the town fathers discussed a bond issue to extend East Street at least to 9th Street to accommodate the new facility.
In 1949, the city requested federal aid to extend the street all the way to North Market Street.
According to the May 19, 1953, News-Post, the preliminary plans for a new subdivision and adjoining shopping center were presented to the Frederick Planning Commission. The new subdivision would be known as ”Monocacy Village.”
The approval for the subdivision made the front page of the May 19, 1954, News-Post with the subhead of “183 brick homes.” It should be noted that the development would be between the projected extensions of East 8th Street and East 13th Streets, as yet unbuilt.
Along with the houses, a 13-acre shopping center site was also given approval to be built “in keeping with the modern trend of providing ample parking.” The shopping center would also be an all-brick structure to complement the houses being built in the subdivision.
The highlight of the shopping center was Village Lanes, a 20-lane duckpin bowling center that opened in December 1960. On the corner beside the bowling center was a branch of the Western Maryland Trust Company.
Other notable businesses that moved into the Monocacy Shopping Center were Village Hardware, Betty's Restaurant and the IGA supermarket. The shopping center initially stopped at the IGA until about 1965, when additional storefronts were added that continued to the entrance of Delaware Road.
The new complement of stores included PicWay Shoes, Village Barber Shop and Charles Nichols and Verl Forney State Farm Agents.
There was Poleto’s Pizza Shop, which was where Bellisario’s Pizza and Subs is today.
There was Skip Dorsey’s Mopar auto parts store, Davis Studio and Village Raceway.
As this new section of the shopping center was being built, my curiosity would have me climb inside to investigate these empty solid-block storefronts.
I spent many hours racing cars at Village Raceway, usually after bowling in the youth leagues at Village Lanes. I even won a bicycle in one of the monthly “bike races.”
A full second floor of office area was also added at the Delaware Road end of the shopping center.
Since I was a “village brat,” the Monocacy Village Shopping Center became a center of my formative years, both bowling and working at Village Lanes, working part time at Poleto’s Pizza, working at the IGA supermarket and later Shop and Save Food Store, and visiting my grandmother, who worked at Betty’s Restaurant.
East Street rose with a coordination of both residential and commercial development that complemented each other. In my adult life, I worked for Frederick Underwriters Inc. in the brick Frederick Business Property buildings.
The shopping center expanded across the street with Kwik-Kook, Hiltner’s Furniture Store, a liquor store and a laundromat. I enjoyed many a meal at Kwik-Kook.
My first major fire as a volunteer firefighter was the massive blaze at Hiltner’s Furniture Store in 1970.
As East Street continued north, Ashton’s Amoco, Harold Kehne’s Cities Service Station, and, of course, nearly everyone’s favorite East Street stop, Freez-King, became fixtures.
Most of my early years centered around the northern section of East Street. I sincerely hope a revitalization would improve the streetscape, but not destroy the present atmosphere.
I would welcome the needed changes to provide sidewalks and friendlier pedestrian access along the entire East Street corridor.
It is my hope that as the “new” East Street rises, the “old” East Street isn’t laid to rest.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell’s family moved to Monocacy Village in 1965 and lived in the same location for 58 years. He is one of the many “village brats” who were fixtures at the Village Lanes, Freez-King and Village Raceway.
