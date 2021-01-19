And so it begins. Come 9 p.m. or so, clicker in hand, I run the gamut of the usual suspects among several streaming services. If I’m not already mid-series or partly through a movie, it frequently takes whatever time I’ve set aside to watch TV to simply find something that’ll hopefully hold my interest, make me laugh or otherwise gently guide me into the sunset of another day.
This notion of tube therapy goes back to my first broken heart. Luckily, a local broadcast station was holding a “Gilligan’s Island” marathon the weekend of the tearful farewell. Those zany, innocent 1960s shenanigans provided surprising solace. Curled up on my dorm room bed with a box of tissues and uneaten snacks, the S.S. Minnow’s castaways tossed me a much-appreciated lifesaver 16 years after setting sail on their ill-fated three-hour tour.
Comedy is indeed good for both body and soul, as was affirmed throughout my days nursing three babies. I could generally find “I Love Lucy” reruns 24/7 in our cable line-up. Lucy, Ethel, Ricky and Fred were the best lactation specialists in town. No mysterious chemical additives or offbeat techniques. Just a good chuckle or two to help me relax and cuddle with our restless babies.
Not too long ago, I started using my second office computer monitor to stream a light-hearted backdrop to my late day and evening shifts. Entire runs of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “That Girl” reconnected me to my childhood. Now the likes of “Frasier” and “30 Rock” keep the mood light and combat boredom and stress.
If comedy alone won’t provide the needed diversion, there’s a near bottomless library of rom-coms to be explored. The grandmamma of them all, “Pride and Prejudice,” once made a long, uncomfortable, sleepless colonoscopy prep night bearable. Turns out the five-hour Colin Firth version is as easy on the digestive tract as it is the eyes.
Most of these encounters are, and continue to be, largely piecemeal background accompaniments to my days and nights. But there was one massive, full-on bona fide streaming binge. During a girls-only three-day weekend a few years ago, our two daughters and I buzzed through a season and a half of “Supernatural,” mostly in the ultimate female comfort of no bras and barely any pants.
Minor follow-up binges of “Supernatural” have provided memorable bonding time with our son, both as he was preparing to go to bootcamp, and when he’s been home on leave. We snatch an hour or two or three to play catch-up on unviewed episodes, providing a different, if equally satisfying experience.
For almost a year now, millions of us have gained in screen-watching endurance what we’ve lost in the practice of social skills. It’s understandable. Escape is most desirable when it’s most elusive. It’s easy to become obsessively lost in other worlds, especially with access to apparently endless entertainment options. And while I see nothing wrong with indulging in a minor, arguably therapeutic binge now and again, I don’t want to risk missing the common and rare adventures behind and beyond my front door by being glued to the TV. I’m determined to avoid streaming my life away because like many of the offerings at the tip of my remote, true reality is a limited-run series, subject to cancellation without notice.
Susan Writer does the majority of her streaming in her Woodsboro home base. She can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or read more from her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
