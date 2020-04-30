I am the definition of an extrovert. Before the COVID-19 public health crisis struck, I was always on the go — driving around the city from one destination to another, talking to people, staying actively involved in the community. Being connected with other people is the fuel that keeps me running.
So although Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order was and is absolutely the right call to preserve the life, health and safety of all Maryland residents — it presented me with quite a personal challenge. I’m sure many of you feel the same.
Eventually, I was able to take advantage of the time at home. I spent lots of time with my family, caught up with extended family and friends, experienced church services online, watched some great movies, finished some much-needed projects around the house, and got to know my next-door neighbor better (from six feet away, of course). These connections became my lifeline, but beyond that, something else has been keeping me afloat these past few weeks: the incredible way the Frederick community has been supporting each other during this time of crisis.
Every day, I see examples of strength, courage and generosity in our community. I want to extend my sincerest thanks to all of the first responders, health professionals, city employees, and grocery store, restaurant, pharmacy and other essential employees who are working tirelessly on the front lines. Your commitment to combating this pandemic and continuing to serve the people of Frederick is remarkable.
I would also like to thank the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA) and its legion of volunteers for their service. In partnership with the Salvation Army and the National Guard, the FCAA has mobilized the food bank and established food drop locations throughout the city, so those in need have access to food and other essentials. And finally, a big thanks to the folks at home, who have been donating to local fundraisers in huge amounts, sewing hundreds upon hundreds of handmade masks, and connecting on social media to help support local businesses and the most vulnerable in our community. All of you truly define the indomitable spirit of Frederick.
On the Board of Aldermen, each of us has also been working to assist in any way we can: keeping the Spanish-speaking community updated about new developments, working with nonprofits to make masks, advocating for downtown Frederick businesses, using social media to connect with residents, and working the phones to assist local nonprofits and faith-based organizations get access to resources they need.
My hope is that once this crisis has passed, we can do something countywide to commemorate the lives lost during the pandemic. Those losses, every one of them, are heartbreaking — not only to their families and friends, but to the entire Frederick community. But for now, it is heartening to see how hard this city is working to keep us from losing any more.
Like so many other moments in history, this crisis shows us that the worst can often bring out the best in us all.
We’re in this together, Frederick. Stay strong.
Thanks for reading. I love hearing from my constituents, so please don’t hesitate to contact me. I am your representative, and I’m here for you. Write me at rwilson@cityoffrederickmd.gov or call 301-600-1632.
