First, I checked my frontal lobe. I searched and searched, but found no Ted.
I poked around in my temporal lobe. No Ted.
I rummaged through the parietal lobe. Still no Ted.
I jumped across the deep fissure down the middle of my brain to make sure I covered both the left and right hemispheres. I knew Ted was in there, but my aging cerebrum just wasn’t giving him up.
Come on, Ted, where are you? We were friends for 10, maybe 12 years. We saw each other nearly every day, sometimes several times a day.
I could see his face. A fairly ordinary face, but distinctive enough to make an impression. A slow smile, one that lasted.
I could hear his voice, quiet and tentative, never issuing pronouncements or declarations. Ted’s voice asked questions, instead, and listed possibilities.
Ted… Ted… Ted…
Try as I might, I could recall all sorts of things about Ted but I couldn’t remember his last name. Given name, yes; surname, no.
Ted… Ted… Ted…
It seemed like it started with a “B”. Something like Brock or Brant. Ted Blake?
But maybe the first letter was “C”. Ted Clark?
Ted and I had adjoining woodworking shops in an old factory building. He made fine, custom furniture with his careful hands obeying a mind that could calculate complex angles, tapers and curves. I made children’s furniture I sold to high-end, boutique kids’ shops — good, fun, colorful stuff, but not complicated.
Ted… Tim?
“TIM”!
“Tim Branson!” I nearly shouted on the verge of falling asleep one night. “Your name was Tim, not Ted! And Branson!
“BRANSON!
“You were married to Catherine — you called her ‘Cath’ — and you had a really smart couple of kids, Hank and Jill.”
It was a relief to see it all emerging again, all coming together once more. I felt like I should get up, go downstairs, write it all down on a piece of paper and glue it on the refrigerator with a big, heavy magnet. It would be somewhere I’d see it every day, where I could go and find it if I did manage to lose track of it again.
Problem with doing that, I told myself a bit sardonically, is I’d soon end up covering the whole fridge door with little notes.
The make and model of my first car, the name of my elementary school, the name of the first musical instrument I learned to play — does a kindergarten kazoo count? I had all those bank log-in answers on a clipboard next to the desktop, but I kept losing track of the thing. How did it get under that pile of newspapers on the dining room table?
Maybe the refrigerator should be my backup.
Zip codes, Social Security numbers, birthdays and the like could all be stored there, with easy retrieval. I’d remember they were there, because I’d see them every time I got hungry or thirsty.
A couple of my codger friends and I were recently doing that, they told me, during rambling conversations lamenting the passing of the day when all kinds of information was at our mental fingertips. We’ve lost that touch. Is it that we have too much stuff to remember, or that our brains are suffering clogging of the arteries?
We want to think it was overload, but fear we’re at the edge of the slippery slope into dementia. The second-most dreaded word of our generation — the first, I believe, is cancer — “Alzheimer’s” is blinking on and off in bright yellow just behind our eyes.
We’re early-stage Baby Boomers, born at the end of World War II and raised in an era when medical knowledge grew like well-fed cells in a petri dish. We’re probably the first generation in history to fully understand that brain degeneration is a serious threat to many, many, many of us.
There was a time when we thought Grandpa losing track of his dentures was just a reason to chuckle. There was a time when that “crazy old coot” in the tumble-down house down the road, or that “looney old lady” at the grocery store were just oddballs, one-in-a-million, random late-life genetic mishaps. But now we know differently:
The Grim Reaper is grimmer than we thought. Sometimes he likes to tease.
Odds are that most of us will escape the cruel jokes he plays to mock longevity. We’re not all, by any means, sentenced to a dribbling end to life. Gerontology tells us forgetfulness is a normal part of aging, and doesn’t mean we’re inevitably going to wind up as basket cases.
We know now that we can effectively brake or derail mental deterioration with faithful adherence to simple practices like exercising and eating well. Forget over-the-counter cures — none has ever been proven effective. Forget brain games on the computer screen — they teach us how to play the game, not how to improve memory function.
Take walks and eat whole wheat bread instead.
And hang out, if you can find him, with Ted, or Tim, whatever his name is. Social interaction — just shooting the breeze, as they say — is critical to both emotional and mental well-being.
And if Ted-Tim has vanished, make new connections to Jim or Jane, to Sarah or Steve. Plenty of new acquaintances are waiting out there to get into that old brain of yours.
Dave Elliott is a former woodworker and journalist, and now is a farmers market vegetable grower in Hedgesville, West Virginia.
