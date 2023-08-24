Wildfires are front and center in the Western world this summer, from Hawaii to Canada and around Europe. Our leaders are telling us that it’s because of climate change.

What have they been spending our cash on if they claim that wildfires are getting worse despite our contributions?

Tags

(5) comments

artandarchitecture

The arsonists must be stopped.

Narrative of Climate Change-Caused Fire Crushed After Alleged Culprit Is Arrested

https://www.westernjournal.com/icymi-narrative-climate-change-caused-fire-crushed-alleged-culprit-arrested/

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Come on AA, do better. Some idiot may have intentionally set a fire that got out of control and you try to use it to disprove climate change. Pitiful.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Wow, an ultra conservative writer who lives in France produces a piece of questionable facts, innuendo and quasi-conspiracies. Go figure.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Ah yes, the person criticizing Canada from France....

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

She’s Canadian but has a criminal record there so lives in France

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription