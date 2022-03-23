Oh where, oh where has my congressman gone? Oh where, oh where can he be? I haven’t seen him in these parts in months — perhaps years. Now, suddenly, this seldom-seen Democrat is engaging in the virtually unheard-of practice of communicating with opposition voters. Why now?
Out of the blue, about a month ago, I received an email from our representative, Jamie Raskin. Lo and behold, on March 11, I received a second one. The first time, I wondered what prompted this rare occurrence. Only a moment passed before it dawned. Perhaps he’s up for reelection. So I checked. Yup! His term is over in January, so (surprise, surprise) he’s letting Frederick and Carroll counties know that he really exists. Most touching was the greeting portion of the email — “Dear Neighbor.” Seriously? He lists only two office locations: Washington, D.C., and Rockville, down there in Montgomery County. At least Chris Van Hollen, Raskin’s predecessor, opened an office in Mount Airy. Appearances count for something.
This congressman is among the missing in both Frederick and Carroll counties. To confirm my suspicions, I contacted two elected officials, both of whom are in positions to know. The first, from Frederick County, advised that representatives spend very little time in their county, and that very subject was a matter of discussion at a recent Farm Bureau legislative meeting. My Carroll County contact advised that if I was inquiring about Raskin, he never sees him. He added that, to his knowledge, Raskin’s never been to Carroll County. Again, both of these individuals are in excellent positions to know.
The fact of the matter is that both Raskin and Van Hollen are Democrats who were artificially positioned in what has historically been a Republican-leaning area. This done by very undemocratic state gerrymanderers: our General Assembly.
The reality is that Raskin wasn’t elected by Frederick and Carroll voters. Both Raskin and his predecessor have been elected largely by Montgomery County voters. After the 2000 census, our area was severed from the 6th Congressional District and tacked onto the 8th, which previously had been essentially only Montgomery County. The change was orchestrated so that Montgomery County retained control. In that same scheme, after we were excised from the 6th, a long artificial tail was added to the 6th. This skinny tail followed the Potomac River southward and picked up enough Montgomery County voters to let the Dems control all of Western Maryland. Result? Our 8th district now includes our “likeminded neighbors” in Silver Spring and Takoma Park.
Prior to the 2000 census, all of the Maryland districts were geographically compact and contiguous as per generally accepted redistricting standards. Subsequent redistricting destroyed what once made sense.
For those who have little concern with the controlling politicians in Annapolis, who have for the past 22 years massaged Maryland’s congressional districts into unique and ghastly shapes, please look up how they were configured prior to the 2000 census. Back then, the district map appeared to demonstrate that the General Assembly actually knew the job and was capable of doing it. The 8th District was essentially Montgomery County. The 6th was Western Maryland from Carroll County west plus a hunk of Howard County, and the 1st was the Eastern Shore. It pretty much made sense. Gone are the days.
Western and central Maryland can stand (in fact need) a representative who understands those portions of the state and who enjoys being here. Absentee reps are not well positioned to be of real assistance.
A recent article in another paper cited a Baltimore City state senator whose district’s boundaries had recently changed due to redistricting. She got out there into Baltimore County to meet the new constituents saying, “I want to get to know those people and have them get to know me.” Raskin, ole chap, do you get the message? You may rely upon Montgomery County to keep your job, and that may give you comfort, but I’m compelled to inquire. Do you feel no shame in ignoring this large area of constituents — except when up for reelection?
In 2022, communication and travel has never been easier — ignoring gas prices, of course, but he can expense those. Where is our congressman? Is there any capable person out there who lives here and is willing to run?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
(1) comment
Boo Hoo. Seems you want to complain because you think this is all about you, yet you make excuses for similar abuses by Replican led gerrymandering. Let's hear you say you support independent commissions deciding voting districts everywhere.
