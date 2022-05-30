To the Black community of Frederick County,
We see you, and we see that white supremacy is real, that the systems that support and defend white privilege are robust, and that they have been activated with a renewed energy in order to halt and even push back cultural and systemic progress toward a more just and equitable society. And we see that these truths are not a matter of academic musings but are deeply damaging, inflicting real and quantifiable harm on individuals, families and communities financially, socially and emotionally.
Also, we see you and know that these injuries do not define you. The history of the Black community of Frederick is one rich in art and culture, in civic leadership and industrial investment, and in building institutions that contribute to the strengthening and animating of the greater Frederick society to be a vibrant and dynamic place to live, work and play. Despite cultural and systemic forces that would seek to diminish your contributions, you have made a way. And everyone in the greater Frederick community has benefitted from it.
We at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ do not claim to be a perfect community, far from it. We are a work in progress, with still much work to do. But we are working, and won’t stop as we move with intentionality to grow into being an anti-racist community of faith. We believe in God’s promises of peace through justice revealed in Jesus Christ, and so we seek to offer not just our thoughts and prayers, but our hands, our feet, our voices, our civic engagement, and our resources to making real the vision of the beloved community.
Our hearts and our souls cry out to God for the mortal toll exacted on the families in Buffalo on May 14 who lost loved ones at the Tops Friendly Markets and for those whose loved ones survived the horror but will now carry the trauma of that memory for the rest of their lives. But we also will not look away from the domestic terrorism of that day which sought to traumatize all members of the Black community. Its message was loud and clear, declaring that in the hearts of some in this nation Black lives really don’t matter. We know that it may be an inadequate balm, but please know that we stand firm with you in this truth: Black lives do matter, and white silence is complicity.
We look forward to learning more about how we can do our part, not just inside our own congregation but more importantly in the greater community to demand that God’s truth of the full and inherent dignity of all people is realized in every aspect of human thriving. God be with you, and with us all, in the days to come.
Peace be with you.
On behalf of the Consistory of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, Frederick, Peter Brehm, President
(31) comments
I really like the author’s criticism of the “thoughts and prayers” crowd.
“… so we seek to offer not just our thoughts and prayers, but our hands, our feet, our voices, our civic engagement, and our resources.”
It is nice to see the acknowledgement that “thoughts and prayer” are woefully inadequate.
inadequate for you Public. Understandable
Inadequate for the Christian who who this piece. Commendable!
…wrote…
jsk; how have "thoughts and prayers" stopped any of these school shootings? And if they could work, does this mean that the people killed in church were not sufficiently praying, or praying to the wrong gods?
Imagine this scene: Someone is struggling to stay afloat in water over their head. A floatation device is at hand as is a bystander. The bystander has the ability to throw the flotation device to the person who is drowning. The bystander is fond of offering thoughts and prayers in troublesome situations. Are “thoughts and prayers” adequate? Or should the bystander also throw the flotation device? If you were the drowning person, what would you prefer?
So, let me get this straight. Antifa is just an idea and the riots in Portland were a myth - according to Jerry Nadler - but White Supremacy is real. Perhaps White Supremacy is also just an idea and a myth kept alive by the liberals whose foundations are built on victimhood and the plantation system.
What does that have to do with this? Jerry Nadler did not write this.
Do you really think Tucker Carlson is so gullible and/or stupid that he has fallen for a liberal myth?
Whiskey
As soon as I saw ole fools response to my comment I knew trouble lie ahead. I am wretched for suggesting we stop using inflammatory rhetoric or terms. I might add, especially a church. Fruitless to debate with them.
Ironic it was the reformed church that started the slave trade in this country/ I doubt many current members' share their views just as I doubt many present day Euro Americans believe in white Supremacy. But it is great for political hay. Desperation, perhaps.
jsk....and as the liberal's base erodes and they become more desperate, they'll try to blame racism by White Supremacists for every ill. For example, phydeaux excuses Black on Black crime as preying on each other to survive.
Look at the polling numbers. Eighty percent think the country is headed the wrong direction and the blame rests with the great unifier Joementia. He has indeed unified the country against the socialist Democrats and the radical left.
Biden received more votes that Trump by, what, 7 million votes? How do you figure the base is eroding?
Are antifa storming grocery stores and shooting Republicans?
So far, this comment section supports the truth of Mr. Brehm's article, as expected. Smh
There was a time when white suprenancy meant marching with torches and hoods and burning a cross. Now it seems to simply be white.
Ascribing any belief system or behavior to anyone based on race is racist.
You like Trump's tactic of accusing people of the fault that they accuse him of. I told you before, Bosco, that quote from Kurt Vonnegut: "Be careful what you pretend to be, because you are what you pretend to be."
Mr. Brehm,
To the Black community or a segment of the black community?
First, I am glad you mentioned Buffalo. My heart went out to those folks as Uvalde grabbed the national attention and their story and their grief went to the back pages. Unlike Uvalde the Buffalo shooting was premeditated and fueled by the bigotry and prejudice fostered by racist terms like White Supremacy and the toxic culture of racist sensationalism and division. Many black leaders dislike the terminology as they feel it impedes progress and promotes anger and division. A term that has grown in usage exponentially in the last 5 years.
Consider the NYTimes article.
“Prof. Orlando Patterson, a sociologist at Harvard University who has written magisterial works on the nature of slavery and freedom, including about his native Jamaica, said it was too reminiscent of the phrases used to describe apartheid and Nazi Germany.
“It comes from anger and hopelessness and alienates rather than converts,” he said.
The label also discourages white and Black people from finding commonalities of experience that could move society forward, Professor Patterson and others said.”
Seek peace.
Only two words in this whole diatribe make sense, "Seek Peace"...... The rest are nothing more than an attempt to justify a wretched mind set....
ole fool
It is a shame those words do not resonate with your lust to hate and divide.
They do seem to resonate with jsk's desire to pretend all is well and there are no problems. Dude, calling out existing problems is not "dividing", it is the first step to healing divides. You have no clue about what it is like to be black in this nation, as demonstrated by your continued patronage of an establishment owned by a racist (who advertised their racism).
As a Euro-American, I find JSK to be an embarrassment.
So it’s the fault of Black people using the wrong words that caused a White Supremacist to slaughter peaceful Black people as they peacefully shopped for groceries, seeking a peaceful dinner.
If anyone wondered if you even have a heart or a soul, jskline - you have now removed all doubt.
Yeah, that’s what I got from nelga’s comment. He paints the Buffalo killer as a victim. Bizarre.
“What you see depends upon where you stand.”
You are dead wrong jsk, as I have been telling you for years. Racism is causing the Great Divide in America. We were hoping that it was diminishing from the Civil Rights movement of the 60’s but it began to stir again when President Obama was elected in 2008 festered until June 16, 2015 when Donald John Trump stood on the Golden Staircase in Trump Tower and released Racism from it’s hiding place with his message of hate and division and continued with 400 “Trump Rally’s” rousing up his “base” of Racist’s and haters, calling the BLM Movement for Racial Equality “Riots and Looting and Criminal”. And it has worked as Mr. Brehm has reminded us today, White Supremacy is alive and well in America. And it hurts. BTW jsk, the rhetoric from the Republibans IS reminiscent of apartheid and Nazi Germany. Look at the movement across the Country by Republibans to silence Blacks/POC and other minorities at the voting booth. What do you call that jsk?
Wasn't it Joementia who said you ain't Black if you don't vote for him?
Talk to god today, phydeaux?
Despite the fact that this bothers YOU, a white male, yet does not seem to bother the majority of black people in this country, tells me everything I need to know about this statement and you.
Where are you getting your demographic information, shifty? Same place you get your other facts? Why don't you tell us all who here is White, who is Black, who is Asian, who is Hispanic. Then provide your proof.
I'll circle back.
Are you a white male or not?
WT, It was a little bit of hyperbole, but think most black people appreciated it. Maybe you are a little too sensitive.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=a+little+bit+of+history+repeating+song&view=detail&mid=BA181A6B706C32001F38BA181A6B706C32001F38&FORM=VIRE0&ru=%2fsearch%3fq%3da%2blittle%2bbit%2bof%2bhistory%2brepeating%2bsong%26cvid%3da71d92348fa64101ac7f10ff22d81b62%26aqs%3dedge.2.69i57j0l8.8417j0j1%26pglt%3d675%26FORM%3dANNTA1%26PC%3dU531
