Toddlers might just be the greatest of all philosophers. I say this not to diminish the contributions of Plato, Nietzsche, Russell or Sartre, but to recognize their constant questioning — of everything. Their minds are the fabled Tabula Rossa upon which will be written innumerable answers over their lifetimes. What parent hasn’t become exhausted answering the constant but profoundly difficult question: Why?

“Daddy, why is the sky blue?” “Mom, why do I have to go to bed now?” “Why do cats meow instead of bark?” The seemingly infinite queries keep coming. And all of us are aware that the “whys” just keep coming, well after the first one. Certainly, it can be tiring trying to come up with answers, whether we know or not. Answering these questions as completely and truthfully as is reasonably possible suggests to the child that answers do exist — and better, that it is possible to “look things up” and find answers.

