Toddlers might just be the greatest of all philosophers. I say this not to diminish the contributions of Plato, Nietzsche, Russell or Sartre, but to recognize their constant questioning — of everything. Their minds are the fabled Tabula Rossa upon which will be written innumerable answers over their lifetimes. What parent hasn’t become exhausted answering the constant but profoundly difficult question: Why?
“Daddy, why is the sky blue?” “Mom, why do I have to go to bed now?” “Why do cats meow instead of bark?” The seemingly infinite queries keep coming. And all of us are aware that the “whys” just keep coming, well after the first one. Certainly, it can be tiring trying to come up with answers, whether we know or not. Answering these questions as completely and truthfully as is reasonably possible suggests to the child that answers do exist — and better, that it is possible to “look things up” and find answers.
Several years ago, I taught at a VoTech career college, and our director of education hosted a brainstorming session where we were asked to identify one quality we’d like to instill or reinforce among our students. For the most part, our typical students were disadvantaged, whether through their socioeconomic situation and/or low self-esteem. Life was or had been tough, and learning did not come easily. Most of the qualities offered were things like perseverance or just plain hard work. They are noble and necessary.
I suggested that curiosity could be their path to success. Getting these students to allow themselves the curiosity to ask things like “How could we do this better? Couldn’t we save money if we did X?” might encourage a drive toward discovery, toward effective answers. Being curious enough to ask such questions would create a sense of job ownership and a sense of responsibility. Surely, a sense of job ownership is more desirable than an attitude like “I’ll just put in my time here.” What business or trade would not want someone who was constantly looking for ways to make things better?
For many children, school either begins or starts again this week. In theory, our standard formal educational systems will help to answer children’s questions. I believe any teacher would agree with me that encouraging a sense of curiosity begins well before the first grade and needs to be supported at home if the children are in our care.
I accept that parents can find it challenging to answer some questions, but the potential is there to steer the answers toward the child finding his or her own discoveries. The classic “Why do I have to go to bed now?” might be answered with a simple explanation that children are still growing, and their bodies need to rest from all the work of growing instead of the easier and dead-end answer of “Because I’m the daddy, and I say so!” That’s true, of course, but offering a very slight elaboration on growth provides a logical and more thoughtful answer. As the child ages, these thoughtful answers could include a suggestion like: “That’s a good question. Why don’t you see if you can find out in your textbooks, online, or the next time we go to the library?” Dead-end answers kill curiosity.
Popular magazine author William Arthur Ward wrote, “Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning.” No less a brilliant mind than Albert Einstein noted: “The important thing is not to stop questioning…” Speaking of himself, he said, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.” Speaking of the gifts one could bestow on a child, Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “I think, at a child’s birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with a gift, that gift would be curiosity.”
Curiosity encourages a child to find the joy in discovery, whether it’s science, literature, the order and logic of math, or even why a poem so moves the heart and mind. Once that wick of which William Arthur Ward speaks is lit, what passions will it lead to? Our very future depends on a civilization that encourages curiosity.
Steve Lloyd is retired and recently celebrated his 75th birthday. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.