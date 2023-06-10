As with most issues involving race and culture, opinions are divided about the value of recognizing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging as shared human values. The business community is no different.
Similarly, how the private sector accommodates these discussions and addresses these challenges is as widely divergent as the opinions themselves.
Part of the challenge is the national dialogue on race, and the sensitivity and anxiety that often accompanies complex conversations like this.
The best way to proceed is probably to use the Russian Olympic diving judge scoring method, which eliminates the highest and lowest scores.
Bigots and activists on both ends of the ideological spectrum see no value in a true conversation, as that doesn’t help achieve their ultimate goal. To them, it’s a zero-sum game. “I must win, therefore, you must lose.”
But honest, focused conversation is the only way as a nation we’ve ever actually been able to deal with sensitive subjects in our history.
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce took several months during the COVID pandemic to have those conversations, to examine the role we play for businesses and nonprofits all over the county, particularly with populations not traditionally served by business advocacy groups.
We engaged the services of MaxLife Inc., a trusted partner in facilitating sensitive conversations with diverse interests to lead this effort.
We asked dozens of volunteers, board members, business owners, nonprofit partners and former members to share their stories and experiences.
We also intentionally reached out to minority-owned business advocacy organizations, such as the Maryland Black Chamber of Commerce, the Deaf Community Center of Frederick County, and the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to open new strategic and mutually beneficial alliances.
Not surprisingly, we found a great deal of enthusiasm and opportunity to make more of our programming available to a much wider audience, to bring expanded economic opportunity to those who’ve had to overcome barriers like culture, basic communication, access to capital and regulatory structures designed to discourage investment in minority communities.
There’s no doubt that some have embraced D/E/I programs to “punch a ticket.”
But it’s a flawed argument to suggest that while some might be manipulating public opinion, everyone who embraces a broader approach to eliminating bias is just pretending.
At the Chamber, and because of our own D/E/I work, now, when we schedule an event, we hire American Sign Language and language interpreters. We purposely hold networking events in locations that we’d previously overlooked.
We see significant value in embracing cultural and artistic differences, in erecting the largest possible tent and finding room for everyone underneath it. It’s not pandering to extend a hand, and it’s not sacrificing history or principles to try something new.
Those who own and operate a small business don’t typically divide potential customers by race, gender, religion or ethnicity. In fact, they welcome everyone’s patronage.
Imagine how much better we’ll all be when our community embraces a set of shared human values that transcend historic boundaries and biases.
As a demonstration of these principles, our membership is growing dramatically since we launched this initiative.
I now look around our boardroom and see some very different faces looking back at me.
At our networking events, I see new and exciting connections being made and business being conducted.
This is the goal of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and our member businesses and nonprofits are leading the way toward a better tomorrow for our future generations.
Rick Weldon is the president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
