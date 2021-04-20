I am happy to share my perspective on the vote to allow more elementary school students to attend class four days per week. My votes and considerations have reflected an abundance of caution since last spring, with health and safety priorities at the top of my list. I did not, for example, support the decision to enact the hybrid model on the day Frederick County saw its highest recorded hospitalization rate. Several factors have since changed.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the unions is based on (1) CDC guidelines and (2) an abundance of caution. The CDC guidelines with regard to elementary school students have changed from 6 to 3 feet. If we are going to follow CDC guidelines, let’s follow CDC guidelines. I won’t comment more on a negotiated agreement. But, I am quite familiar with every provision of that agreement, and I voted knowing that this action was congruent with the MOU. As board member Brad Young noted Wednesday, the board voted and acted to implement hybrid instruction and then negotiated the particular needs and safeguards in the MOU after the vote to move to hybrid. This scenario is no different.
Two meetings ago, I asked that reopening conversations be a standing agenda item until August. Then, last meeting, I moved to get as many students safely back four days per week, as soon as practicable. That motion failed. But this week, a nearly identical motion succeeded — and this vote is a better one because the action aligns directly with CDC guidance. The entire board has strived to get students back in classrooms as safely and quickly as possible. During that previous meeting, after much discussion about the MOU, I asked the superintendent and her staff to please begin the conversations with the unions about the need to deal with the outdated 6-feet provision. Given those things, I remain confused why attempting to move forward to four days is a surprise to anyone.
Beyond health and safety, equity is another key consideration, and there is a dearth of equity right now. We have some students already back four to five days per week at the invitation of their principal. Some students are learning English, some have special education needs, and some are in specialized programs. Having principals picking and choosing is not equitable.
And some of our four-to-five-day students do not have bus transportation for all days, and that is also inequitable. Concurrent teaching is simply wrong — asking teachers to divide attention between screens and the children in the classroom is miserable, particularly for young children. By allowing students who are attending hybrid to attend school on the days that they would be attending virtually (combining cohorts into a single in-school cohort), teachers will, ideally, have a consistent set of in-class students and a reduced single cohort of virtual students. None of it is equitable, and nothing is perfect — or even close right now — but I see this move as progress.
Will there be discomfort, stress, more work and potentially uneven equity? Yes, but that has been the situation for every single person throughout this pandemic. I respect the work of teachers and staff a great deal. But, their situation is not unique — in the endless pivots for their jobs, for trying to balance their caregiving with work, and with the stress and struggle of living through a pandemic and trying to deal with constant changes to the way we live and do our jobs. It all really stinks, and I’m sorry for everyone — every single person is maxed. I have pushed aggressively to keep teachers and staff as safe as possible. To be clear, any assertion that I took this vote without a thorough assessment of ramifications is simply wrong.
The most significant consideration for me is teacher and staff vaccination. I was able to get my first dose on Tuesday; I share this because I am at the very bottom of the vaccine priority list. We have been assured that the teachers and staff who sought vaccination have been vaccinated. For me, this is a huge factor in the risk analysis and moves my focus back to attempting to bring more students in for classroom learning.
I parent three children while working full-time and balancing BOE service. Our kids have all stayed virtual, and they all are struggling in various ways. Our second-grader has had three teachers this school year. It has been an incredibly stressful year with telework, virtual school difficulties, having a rough go-round with COVID myself — so I really do understand with and empathize with most perspectives here. But, my kids have the benefit of parents who often telework and who have managed to keep their jobs, put food on the table and provide home for them.
Other students are far less fortunate right now. Having a group of elementary schoolers looking forward to more time in classrooms and feeling hopeful about next school year with more chances for in-class positive experiences is at the top of my mind. I believe that even 12 or 15 days with a teacher and caring staff in person are worth it. For anyone to suggest that a few extra weeks of in-classroom opportunity is a waste is quite a kick to public education and to the profession of teaching. Nearly the entire fourth quarter of the school year remains; the year is only a “waste” if folks wish it to be, and that’s a damn shame for our kids and families.
Liz Barrett is a member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
If you respect teachers and staff as you claim, why did you violate the MOU? You are teaching the kids you parent and all the kids in the school system that it doesn't matter if you don't live up to your commitments or do what you said you would do. Your message is that the values of honesty, trust, and responsibility don't matter.
