The big issue that the County Council has engaged in this year has been dealing with the Frederick County government budget. At a high level, Frederick County as a whole is doing well. Income tax revenue has increased by $18 million over last year. Property taxes have also increased about $18 million. From all sources, the revenue increase this year in Frederick County’s budget has been a pretty incredible $52 million.
My first county budget, in the long ago year of 2019, was $603 million. Just these few years later, the overall budget for fiscal year 2022 is $717 million. This represents an increase in spending of almost 19 percent since 2019. This type of growth is not sustainable. Yes, Frederick County is growing and things get more expensive over time. But the population is growing at a rate of maybe 1 or 2 percent per year. A 19 percent increase over the past three fiscal years is growth well above and beyond an acceptable range. Frederick County’s budget is growing by 7.7 percent this year alone, not counting an additional $50 million in coronavirus relief which will be added to the bottom-line budget over the year. Needless to say it is concerning to me how fast Frederick County government is growing above and beyond even county population growth.
Annually, I have made attempts to reduce the rate of growth in the county government. For example, this may help put the increases in context. This fiscal year’s budget, in the midst of a pandemic, included 68 additional county government positions that were not in the budget last year. I proposed a modest amendment to selectively reduce the number of new positions by 11, and slow the rate of adding new employees, meaning only 57 new employees would have been added. Unfortunately, this budget amendment was not adopted.
Council member Steve McKay and I introduced several additional amendments to reduce the rate of growth in the county budget. We proposed no real dollar cuts, meaning that everything we proposed was merely a reduction in the amount of increase that a department would be receiving. Among other reductions in growth, we proposed reducing the amount of money for county job advertising, reducing the increase of county vehicles, slightly reducing the increase in pay for county employees, and reducing consultants and studies. Each one was defeated. Ultimately, this $717 million budget was passed, without a single dollar being cut, with only myself voting against.
Frederick County homeowners and business owners are going to be in for an unpleasant surprise in the coming years when their homes are reassessed and the property tax is collected. Anyone who has been paying attention to real estate values lately has seen the skyrocketing prices for land and houses. When the annual property tax bill comes due, more money will be coming out of the pockets of the homeowners and passed over to the county. We are overdue for some tax relief for our residents.
There is a philosophical difference at work here. The County Executive spends every dollar that comes in, no matter what that revenue increase may be. Some years that is a $20 million revenue increase. Some years — as in this year — it is substantially more, like at least $52 million. I strongly believe in budgeting to what the county absolutely needs and growing the county much more slowly rather than spending every dollar that the county collects.
I will continue to work to look out for the taxpayers first and slow the rate of growth of the budget in Frederick County.
Phil Dacey, a Republican, is an at-large member of the Frederick County Council.
Don't let Dacey fool you! He really has not shared the full story. Last year the county budget was pretty basic and added no new positions and reduced revenue projections due to fear of the economic impact of the pandemic. So this year's budget is really a two year budget that invests in helping our businesses, community and school children recover from the pandemic. Dacey doesn't want to help people or our hard hit local businesses, or even our schools. Cutting money from education after all the educational loss from the past year is just irresponsible. Dacey really doesn't understand the budget and is just a no vote on everything. Thank goodness the other six council members who all supported the budget recognized the need, reality and responsible allocation of money to ensure our community recovers. Dacey really needs to go.
Yep; this is what I was wondering in my comment below. Thank you for adding specifics. Just saying "I do not want spending to increase" is not really a strong argument.
No matter how you slice it, a 19% increase the budget in two years is pretty significant and well above the rate of inflation and growth of the population. If the increase is due to the government now finally fully funding its infrastructure, that's one thing but when it is added services and niceties, that's something completely different. How much of the 19% increase is paying more completely for existing services versus adding additional items?
Ultimately McKay did not vote against it with you so what went between. Guess this is just the first letter.
Frederick county, with the exception of elm street, is more blue each and every day.
Is it time for the argument over whether property taxes are higher if the tax rate remains the same but property values increase? Houses are flying off the market at very high prices.
Thanks for your attempts to control spending a bit. Your examples of where you tried to get reductions were very pointed and should have been received as reasonable suggestions. Instead it's spend-spend-spend, as they always do.
He wants to lower taxes, yet he wants to lower builder impact fees. So how do we pay for added infrastructure and schools?
That is a weak argument. "I will spend less" with no prioritization. No real context as to the historically funded levels of those areas and why you think they should specifically be cut. I realize this is just a LTE but you would have been better served by providing some priorities.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.